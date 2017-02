BLUFFTON — Bluffton University will play host to a “Playing with Stress” forum at 11 a.m., Tuesday, Feb. 28, at Yoder Recital Hall, at Bluffton University, 280 W. College Ave., Bluffton.

Lynn Coghill, graduate professor and director of the Masters of Social Work program in the School of Social Work at the University of Pittsburgh will present.

http://limaohio.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_BlufftonUniversity-6.jpg