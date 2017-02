ELIDA — Elida schools will be holding parent-teacher conferences for high school and middle school students.

High school conferences are from 4 to 7:30 p.m. Feb. 22. Parents are encouraged to schedule appointments with teachers by calling the high school office at 419-331-4115.

Parent-teacher conferences for middle school students are from 4 to 7 p.m. Feb. 16. Parents are encouraged to schedule appointments with teachers by calling the middle school office at 419-331-2505.

