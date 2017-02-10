Elida teacher to speak at statewide education conference

ELIDA — John Junkins, an intervention specialist at Elida Middle School, will address the Ohio Educational Technology Conference on Wednesday at the Greater Columbus Convention Center.

An intervention specialist with over 20 years of experience, Junkins will speak on formative assessment, in which student learning is monitored to provide ongoing feedback to instructors to help better meet the educational needs of those students.

The conference runs Tuesday through Thursday, with several other Elida administrators, including middle school principal Doug Drury, planning to attend.