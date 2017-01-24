Elida Elementary introduces ‘Reading Buddies’ program

ELIDA — Elida fourth grade teacher Amy Heebsh and first grade teacher Becca Hanefeld have developed a “Reading Buddies” program.

The program involves fourth grade pupils who “buddy up” with first grade pupils. The older students become a reading mentor to the younger students and help them with their reading. The program is “students helping students” and has been a good impact on all students.

Other Elida elementary teachers have begun using the reading program in their classes, including fourth grade teachers Ellen Stotts, Claire McConnell and Angela Thomas. First grade teachers who are now using the program include Julia Koreger A. Dauterman and Angela Siefker.