Elida Middle School pupils to attend honor band festival

ELIDA — Two Elida Middle School pupils have been chosen to attend the 2017 Ohio State Middle School Honor Band Festival.

Madison Burkholder and Katherine Wright, both seventh graders, have been chosen. Burkholder will be playing the oboe, and Wright will be playing horn in one of the two equal ability seventh grade honor bands.

Burkholder and Wright were selected from nearly 900 middle school band musicians from three states and were nominated by their band directors. There are 362 student musicians from 147 school bands comprising the four honor bands at this year’s festival.

The 2017 Ohio State Middle School Honor Band Festival takes place at 4 p.m., Feb. 25, in Mershon Auditorium, on The Ohio State University campus, Columbus. The performance is free and open to the public.