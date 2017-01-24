Crestview Art Club holds fundraiser

CONVOY — The Crestview High School Art Club will be hosting its third Empty Bowls fundraiser at 5 p.m. Friday, Feb. 10, in the Crestview Auditeria, 531 E. Tully St., Convoy.

For $8, the public can receive a meal of soup, bread, dessert and drink in a handcrafted bowl that they take home. Other handcrafted bowls made by Crestview Art students will be available for purchase ranging from $3 to $5.

The money raised by this fundraiser will be benefiting the United Methodist Church Food Pantry of Convoy. The concept for the fundraiser is to bring awareness of missed meals in the community.

Tickets are available for $8, and can be purchased in the Crestview High school office and will also be available at the upcoming boys basketball home games.

