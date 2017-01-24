Bluffton University student presents study on Gecko adhesion

BLUFFTON — Chelsea Zoltowski, a junior at Bluffton University, will present a speech entitled, “Sticky Geckos: My Research Experience Studying Gecko Adhesion” at 11 a.m Feb. 7 in the Reading Room of Musselman Library, located on the grounds of Bluffton University, 1 University Drive, Bluffton.

Zoltowski is a chemistry major, originally from Sylvania. She participated in the Research Experience for Undergraduates program at the University of Akron’s College of Polymer Science. She was part of a team using biomimicry in their study of geckos.

http://limaohio.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_BlufftonUniversity-1.jpg