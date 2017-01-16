Crestview holds spelling bee, winners move to county competition

CRESTVIEW — Crestview held both its elementary and middle school spelling bees recently, with winners moving on to higher competitions.

The winners and runners up were:

Fifth grade: Winner Olivia Ramos and runner-up Addison Williman.

Sixth grade: Winner Kendra Spieth and runner-up Chloe Black.

Seventh grade: Winner Sophia Saylor and runner-up Aidan Ankney.

Eighth grade: Winner Carson Kreischer and runner-up Preston Eberle.

The overall Crestview Middle School champion was seventh grader Sophia Saylor.

Crestview winners advance to the Van Wert County Spelling Bee at 7 p.m. Feb. 2 at 7:00 p.m. in the Marsh auditorium.