Shawnee school board elects new president, vice president

LIMA — Shawnee schools’ Board of Education elected a new president and vice president during an organizational meeting Tuesday night.

Ellen Rovner was unanimously voted president, while Mike Carpenter was elected vice president.

The board appointed Kenneth Gross to fill the seat vacated by Linda Haycock after her election to the state school board. Gross is a 1998 graduate of Shawnee High School and a sales manager at International Brake Industries. He will serve out the year remaining on the term.