TIFFIN — Heidelberg University students who have excelled in the classroom were recently named to the fall semester dean’s list.

Local students on the dean’s list include:

• Jennifer Burgei, Cloverdale

• Renee Eley-Lovett, Wapakoneta

• Alyssa Gable, Delphos

• Aaron Hellman, Delphos

• Daniel Johnson, Mount Victory

• Haley Lammers, Leipsic

• Morgan Miller, Lima

• Ryan O’Neill, Wapakoneta

• Madalyn Stiles, Wapakoneta

• Patrick VanMeter, Lima