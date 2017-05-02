Alan Davis named to Presidents Council

WAPAKONETA — Farmers Insurance agent Alan Davis has been named to the national insurer’s Presidents Council. Presidents Council is the company’s most elite honor for the top 1 percent of agents and district managers.

The elite group of agents and district managers who make up Presidents Council are leaders in their communities, mentors to other agents and district managers and exemplary business owners. They were selected on the basis of a number of criteria, including their excellence in providing best in class services, their consistent top-ranked business performance and their commitment to furthering the goals and ideals of the Farmers organization.

As members of the Presidents Council, members will serve as direct liaisons with their peers across the country and act as an important sounding board to the leadership of the national insurer.