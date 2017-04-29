Land transfers, April 13 to April 19

The trend of the real estate market in Allen County is shown by the following report, for the week running April 20 to April 26. Figures reflect the selling price of the property, along with the address or lot number of same and are courtesy of Allen County Recorder Mona Losh’s Office.

Last year Last week This week

Deeds 73 83 133

Mortgages 41 70 81

Mortgage cancellations 39 77 53

Financing statements 0 0 1

CITY OF LIMA

• Jim Ronald Boothby Successor Co-Trustee, Kim R. Swallow Successor Co-Trustee of the Gene R. Boothby Revocable Living Trust to MSL Ventures, LLC, 1030 E. High St., Lima, $14,500.

• Ann Elizabeth Fischer Et Al, Joseph T. Goedde and Sheriff Matthew B. Treglia to Huntington National Bank, 1115 N. Elizabeth St., Lima, $18,000.

• Shannon D. Kies Trustee of the Mary T. Kies Administrative Trust to Thomas J. Silone, .130 acres commercial vacant land on Center St., Lima, $50,000.

• Michael C. Long to Lars Neu, 1110 N. West St., Lima, $10,000.

• Frances I. Mikesell to Rachel N. Davis, 1651 Edna Drive, Lima, $156,500.

• David L. Nichols Administrator WWA, of the Rosemary T. Randas Estate AKA Rosemary Teresa Randas Estate to Blass Holding, LLC, 225 S. Collett St., Lima, $12,000.

• Thomas M. Patrick Jr. and Tina L. Patrick to Michael Stahl, 673 N. Elizabeth St., Lima, $5,000.

• Eric Reed, Almeta K. Jones Et Al, Carmen Reed and Sheriff Matthew B. Treglia to U.S. Bank Trust, N.A. As Trustee/LSF8 Master Participation Trust, 881 Deborah St., Lima, $20,000.

• Mable F. Roberts to David F. Roberts and Jennifer L. Rodriguez, 804 Ewing Ave., Lima, $45,700.

• Valentine S. Rodriquez AKA Valentine S. Rodriguez to David F. Roberts and Jennifer Rodriguez, 635 Runyan Ave., Lima, $48,700.

• George R. Summa and Antoineete C. Summa to Jessica C. Krites and Jacob M. Krites, 170 S. Perry St., Lima, $47,000.

• Lewis Gene Warner Administrator of the Robert Gene Hevlin Estate AKA Robert G. Hevlin Estate to Allen County Land Reutilization Corporation, 509 Prospect Ave., Lima, $1,000.

• Wren Family Properties, LLC, Kay Loise Wren Trustee and the Kay Louise Wren Revocable Trust to MSL Ventures, LLC, 338 Garfield Ave., Lima, $36,500.

CITY OF DELPHOS

• Erika Lynn George to Jason E. Engle and Linda A. Engle, 610 Dewey St., Delphos, $75,000.

• Mary Helen Schwieterman AKA M. Helen Schwieterman AKA Mary H. Schwieterman and Jeffrey A. Schiweterman Attorney In Fact to M&J Martin Enterprises LLC, 817 S. Main St., Delphos, $25,000.

AMERICAN TOWNSHIP

• William Bendele and Janal Bendele to Infinity Property Group, LLC, 2275 N. Cable Road, Bldg. 3, Unit 46, Lima, $27,000.

• Jorge A. Burgos and Amy M. Burgos to Infinity Property Group, LLC, 2275 N. Cable Road, Bldg. 1, Unit 11, Lima, $51,000.

• DTS Acquisition Group, LLC to RES ONE Investments, LLC, 2133 Elida Road, Lima, $380,000.

• Donald L. Fischer and Sherri L. Fischer to Dustin Hunsaker AKA Dustin A. Hunsaker and Lindsey A. Hunsaker, 1428-1430 Edgewood Drive, Lima, $220,000.

• Cody J. Kerns and Allanah Kerns to Trison J. Peplinski, 3067 Whippoorwill Drive, Lima, $151,500.

• Plus Management Services, Inc. to Liberty Retirement Properties of Lima, LTD, 6.4 acres vacant commercial land on Baton Rouge Ave., Lima and 2440 Baton Rouge Ave., Lima, $9,210,000.

• Susan J. Yohe Trustee of the Susan J. Yohe Living Trust to Infinity Property Group, LLC, 2275 N. Cable Road, Bldg. 5, Unit 100, Lima, $25,000.

BATH TOWNSHIP

• Bradley Gossard and Rachel Gossard to John Beery and Bridget Danielle Pickford, 1895 Stewart Road, Lima, $127,000.

JACKSON TOWNSHIP

• David Michael Myers Executor for Mary M. Myers, Decd. to Paul Myers, 2565 N. Peevee Road, Harrod, $85,000.

RICHLAND TOWNSHIP

• Dwain L. Leiber and Lou Ann Leiber to TTS Rental Properties, LLC 130 Vance St., Bluffton, $105,000.

SHAWNEE TOWNSHIP

• Blaine L. Gearing and Michelle Gearing to Matthew K. Myers Jr., 2225 Western Ohio Ave., Lima, $86,900.

• Jerry Smith and Geraldine B. Smith to Jesse B. Lamb and Samantha Lamb, 3566 Jane Parkway, Lima, $126,000.

• Stan Storer to Joy A. Dennis, 1755 Shawnee Road, Unit 405, Lima, $51,000.

• Troy L. Winings and Anne M. R. Winings to Steven J. Steiger and Elise G. Steiger, 4160 S. Wapak Road, Lima, $135,000.

SUGAR CREEK TOWNSHIP

• Bruce G. Lloyd and Viola E. Lloyd to Derik J. Mooney, Bussert Road, Lima, $27,500.