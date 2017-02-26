If trucks could talk

BLUFFTON — Rick Scoles, of Bluffton, is a truck man through and through.

That is why he could not pass on the 1952 International 120 that he happened to drive by four years ago.

“I had been hunting for one,” said Scoles, 54. “I saw it sitting at a dealership in Upper Sandusky.”

Scoles purchased the car in original condition, and admitted he hasn’t done a whole lot to fix it up. When he bought the vehicle, it had been painted with old barn paint.

“I just drive it like it is,” Scoles said.

One thing that has been replaced is the tires. While driving the truck to a show in Lima this past summer, the vehicle blew a cap off of the tire. He replaced them with four new tires.

“I have pretty much left it all original and jsut drive it like that,” Scoles said. “I just like the older trucks. They are like a piece of history. If only they could talk. I bet they would have stories to tell.”

The 120s could carry a cargo load of about 2,400 pounds. International Harvester was a leading producer of farm machinery and trucks when the 1952 120 International was produced. It was the last year for the series of vehicles, giving in to the R Series that were released in 1953.

By Lance Mihm [email protected]

Reach Lance Mihm at 567-242-0409 or on Twitter @LanceMihm

