Lima/Allen County Chamber presents leadership workshop

LIMA — The Lima/Allen County Chamber presents a leadership conference from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. Thursday, March 16, at The City Club, 144 S. Main St., 3rd Floor, Lima. Guest speaker is David Finchum, a John Maxwell certified coach, teacher and speaker, talking on “The Keys To Building A Leadership Legacy of Value.”

Tickets for chamber members are $75 for early registration prior to March 2 or $100 after March 2. Non-chamber members are $85 for early registration prior to March 2 or $110 after March 2. If you purchase three tickets at regular price, you receive the fourth for free.

Contact Annette Hoeffel at [email protected] for tickets or further questions.

