Posted on by

Lima/Allen County Chamber presents leadership workshop

,

Leadership workshop, 8:30-10:30 a.m., at The City Club, 144 S. Main Street, 3rd Floor, Lima. Chamber members - early registration: $75 before March 2, or $100 after March 2nd. Non-Chamber members - early registration $85 before March 2, or $110 after March 2nd. Special company pricing, purchase three tickets at regular price and receive the fourth ticket for free.

LIMA — The Lima/Allen County Chamber presents a leadership conference from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. Thursday, March 16, at The City Club, 144 S. Main St., 3rd Floor, Lima. Guest speaker is David Finchum, a John Maxwell certified coach, teacher and speaker, talking on “The Keys To Building A Leadership Legacy of Value.”

Tickets for chamber members are $75 for early registration prior to March 2 or $100 after March 2. Non-chamber members are $85 for early registration prior to March 2 or $110 after March 2. If you purchase three tickets at regular price, you receive the fourth for free.

Contact Annette Hoeffel at [email protected] for tickets or further questions.

http://limaohio.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_LimaAllenCountyChamberOfCommerce-3.jpg
Leadership workshop, 8:30-10:30 a.m., at The City Club, 144 S. Main Street, 3rd Floor, Lima. Chamber members - early registration: $75 before March 2, or $100 after March 2nd. Non-Chamber members - early registration $85 before March 2, or $110 after March 2nd. Special company pricing, purchase three tickets at regular price and receive the fourth ticket for free.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

4:49 pm |    

Lori Borgman: When culottes were c-o-o-l

Lori Borgman: When culottes were c-o-o-l
4:00 pm
Updated: 4:08 pm. |    

Lima-based Christian TV station gets $7.7 million in FCC auction, to launch foundation

Lima-based Christian TV station gets $7.7 million in FCC auction, to launch foundation
3:59 pm
Updated: 4:08 pm. |    

Treglia named Allen County Sheriff

Treglia named Allen County Sheriff
comments powered by Disqus