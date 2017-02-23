Posted on by

Anne Decker speaking about safety videos at West Central Ohio Safety Council meeting

LIMA — The West Central Ohio Safety Council will meet at 7:30 a.m. March 14 at the Howard Johnson Inn, 1920 Roschman Ave. in Lima. The meeting will run until 9 a.m.

Anne Decker, owner of Anne Decker Marketing, will present “Multimedia Productions for Businesses - Creating Safety Videos.” The presentation will show participants how training videos can save time and money, ensure that training is done correctly, and allow employees to learn anytime, anywhere.

The cost is $15 for members and non-members who pre-register, and $20 for walk-ins. Visit limachamber.com to register.

