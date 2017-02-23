Posted on by

West Central Ohio Safety Council seeks nominations for 61st annual Awards Banquet

LIMA — The West Central Ohio Safety Council’s 61st annual Awards Banquet will be held from 7:30 to 9:30 a.m. April 11 at the Howard Johnson Inn, 1920 Roschman Ave. in Lima.

This banquet celebrates the achievements of more than 100 Safety Council members as they receive awards in up to four categories for their commitment to providing a safe working environment.

The Council will also award two Ruth Kreher Safety Person of the Year Awards, and will present the West Central Ohio Safety Council $1000 Community Safety Grant. The due date for all nominations and applications is March 19.

Nomination forms may be found at limachamber.com.

