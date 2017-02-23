Local auto dealerships earn Customer First Award for Excellence certification

LIMA — Three local Chrysler, Jeep, Dodge, Ram and FIAT dealerships have earned Customer First Award for Excellence certification.

Tom Ahl Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ran FIAT, of Lima; Bud’s Chrysler Dodge Jeep in Celina and St. Marys Chrysler Dodge Jeep in St. Marys have all earned the recognition.

By achieving this status, these dealerships will be recognized by consumers as leaders in customer sales and service experience.

The certification was created to improve customer satisfaction with Chrysler, Jeep, Dodge, Ram and FIAT dealerships in the United States.

Dealerships must achieve five core “pillars” to earn the Customer First Award for Excellence:

• Facility must provide a clean, comfortable environment for customers.

• Dealership has achieved the highest levels of customer-oriented sales and service goals.

• Employees have received the highest level of training.

• Employee surveys completed to promote the voice of employees.

• Certified sales and service processes that support excellence in customer handling.