Fertilizer application training coming to Mt. Victory

MOUNT VICTORY — The Ohio State University Hardin County Extension will offering free fertilizer applicator certification training from 1 to 3 p.m. March 14 at the Plaza Inn Restaurant, 491 S. Main St., Mt. Victory.

This session is for those who currently hold a pesticide license and is part of the pesticide recertification process. Certification is required for farmers who apply fertilizer to more than 50 acres of agricultural production grown primarily for sale.

Pre-registration is required by calling the extension office at 419-674-2297 or going to nutrienteducation.osu.edu.

