Hardin County Pork Banquet to be held in March

KENTON — The Hardin County Pork Producers will hold its annual Pork Banquet at 6:30 p.m. March 11 at St. John’s Evangelical Church, Kenton.

The evening will include a selection of this year’s Pork Queen and scholarship recipients, as well as food and door prizes. Tickets are $8. Half-price tickets are available for 2016 Hardin County Junior Fair swine exhibitors, as well as fair workers from the food pavilion and children under the age of 12.

The banquet is open to all interested persons, but advance tickets are required. Tickets can be purchased through March 6 from the county’s Pork Producers directors. Tickets can also be obtained from the Hardin County Extension office, 1021 W. Lima St., Suite 103, Kenton.

For more details, contact the Ohio State University Extension office at 419-674-2297 or visit hardin.osu.edu.

