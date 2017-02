LIMA — Allen County Bar Association officers for 2017 were elected at the Dec. 15 meeting.

They include David Rodabaugh (president), Doug Daley (vice president), John Williamowski (immediate past president), Susan Prueter (treasurer), Brandie Swickrath (secretary), Aaron Bensinger, Mona Williamowski and Tammie Hursh (at-large members).

New members Ryan Brown, Tabitha Stewart and Lisa Bradley were welcomed.