Three inducted into ERA Circle of Honor

OTTAWA — Three realty agents have been inducted into the ERA Circle of Honor. Marlene Beckett, Marlyn Johns and Sue Schroeder have been inducted.

The ERA Circle of Honor recognizes ERA sales associates whose efforts and skills are bringing them into the realm of ERA top producers and industry influencers.

Circle of Honor individual sales associates have combined residential and commercial/non-residential totals that meet the following criteria of 25 plus total units closed per year.

Beckett, Johns and Schroeder are agents with the local ERA Geyer Noakes Realty Group, located at 1307 E. Fourth St., Ottawa.