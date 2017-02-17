Blanchard Valley Health System announces management changes

FINDLAY — Blanchard Valley Health System recently made several key management changes meant to focus on organization-wide, strategic initiatives.

Linda DeArment was named director of physician services and recruitment. DeArment will oversee provider recruiting activities and the Medical Staff Office. Prior to accepting this position, she served as the chief development officer of the Blanchard Valley Health Foundation for nearly 10 years.

With the transition of DeArment to her new role, Blanchard Valley Health Foundation associate Marie Swaisgood will assume the position of chief development officer of the Blanchard Valley Health Foundation. Swaisgood served as a BVHF development officer since 2013. In her new role, she will oversee all fundraising activities as well as BVHS volunteer services.