Fertilizer applications training to be held in Ada

ADA — The Ohio State University Hardin County Extension will offering free fertilizer applicator certification training from 6 to 9 p.m. March 6 at The Inn at Ohio Northern University, 401 W. College Ave., Ada.

Certification is required for farmers who apply fertilizer to more than 50 acres of agricultural production grown primarily for sale.

Participants are asked to arrive by 5:30 p.m. so materials can be distributed. Pre-registration is required by calling the extension office at 419-674-2297 or going to nutrienteducation.osu.edu.

