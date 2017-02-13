Rhodes State College holds free manufacturing training class in Lima

LIMA —The West Central Ohio Manufacturing Consortium will offer its Basic Manufacturing Pathway class from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from March 13 through 29 at Rhodes State College, 4240 Campus Drive, Lima.

This course includes National Career Readiness Certificate tests. These three WorkKeys assessments cover Applied Mathematics, Locating Information and Reading for Information. There is no additional cost for tests and earned certificates.

This class includes hands-on training on troubleshooting an integrated systems simulator. In addition, the class covers basic math and measurement, quality, continuous improvement, safety in the workplace, communication, teamwork and other soft skills. Students will also create or upgrade their resumes, complete a Free Application for Federal Student Aid and register on the Ohio Means Jobs website.

“Demand for skilled, trained persons in manufacturing jobs in this region remains strong,” WCOMC Director Doug Durliat said in a press release. “Completion of this Basic Pathway class can lead to the beginning of a manufacturing career. From there, many manufacturers offer advancements in their companies, leading to better pay.”

Interested persons may register by calling the WCOMC at 419-995-8353.

http://limaohio.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_WCOMC.jpg

By Amy Eddings [email protected]

Reach Amy Eddings at 567-242-0379 or Twitter, @lima_eddings.

Reach Amy Eddings at 567-242-0379 or Twitter, @lima_eddings.