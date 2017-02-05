Car not a ‘ghost’ after all

DELPHOS — Now retired, Harold Beckner has a little more cash to spend on wants in life.

This past May, he spent a good amount on some style.

Already the owner of a 2001 Corvette, Beckner, who is 74, found a 1996 Phantom at an auction in Lima.

“My wife said we were old enough we weren’t going to do anything,” Beckner said. “She said I could buy the car.”

The car is a custom made combination of a 1986 Trans Am and a 1996 Roll Royce. Beckner bought the car from the estate of Dean Young, also of Delphos, who had died. He knew the pride Young had in the vehicle, so he takes care of it as Young would have.

“He saw one in Florida and decided to build one,” Beckner said. “He was very proud of it and would put it in parades. I saw the auction advertised in The Lima News and I told my wife I would like to take a look at it.”

Beckner purchased the car this past May.

Beckner recalled when Young was putting the car together.

“After the assembly was done, they moved the car to Art’s on Elizabeth Street in Lima,” Beckner said. “Dean and Art worked on that car every Monday for many months. As the parts were delivered one by one to the house, I laughed and said ‘they call it a Phantom because no way will it ever be a car.’ Dean proved me wrong.”

Beckner said everywhere they go, people will ask about the car.

“It is a beauty, not something you see very often,” Beckner said.

Harold Beckner’s custom Phantom is the combination of a Trans Am and a Rolls Royce. http://limaohio.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_real-wheels.jpg Harold Beckner’s custom Phantom is the combination of a Trans Am and a Rolls Royce. Lance Mihm | The Lima News

By Lance Mihm lmihm@civitasmedia.com

Reach Lance Mihm at 567-242-0409 or at Twitter@LanceMihm

Reach Lance Mihm at 567-242-0409 or at Twitter@LanceMihm