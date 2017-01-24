May joins First Federal Bank as financial manager

LIMA — Jason May has been hired by First Federal Bank as the financial manager for the Lima Shawnee branch, located at 2565 Shawnee Road, Lima.

May has 10 years of banking experience. He will be responsible for overseeing branch operations and offering banking solutions to retail and business customers.

May is active in his community as treasurer for the Lima Allen County Neighborhoods in Partnership, committee chairman for the Restore of Lima and volunteer for Habitat for Humanity and Our Daily Bread.