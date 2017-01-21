Land transfers

The trend of the real estate market in Allen County is shown by the following report, for the week running Jan. 12 to Jan. 18. Figures reflect the selling price of the property, along with the address or lot number of same and are courtesy of Allen County Recorder Mona Losh’s Office.

Last year Last week This week

Deeds 57 63 68

Mortgages 41 49 52

Mortgage cancellations 48 74 75

Financing statements 0 0 1

CITY OF LIMA

• Agnes M. Agar, Richard Brafford Attorney In Fact to WDW Rentals LLC, 913 Crestwood Drive, Lima, $52,500.

• Janet Asnicar and Leonard Asnicar to SEDC, LLC, 1203 E. High St., Lima, $1,000.

• Daniel Cardwell and Virginia Sue Cardwell to SEDC, LLC, 1203 E. High St., Lima, $1,000.

• Makensey Lee Cardwell, Andrew George Cardwell, Samuel Cardwell AKA Samuel K. Cardwell to SEDC, LLC, 1203 E. High St., Lima, $1,000.

• Naomi Cardwell to SEDC, LLC, 1203 E. High St., Lima, $1,000.

• Philip Cardwell to SEDC, LLC, 1203 E. High St., Lima, $1,000.

• Paige W. Hardy to Allen Alegria, 602 W. Ford Ave., Lima, $75,000.

• Kloppster Enterprises, LTD to University of Northwestern Ohio Development Corp., 651 Columbia Drive, Lima, $405,000.

• Cheryl A. Sanderson, Executor of the Mary A. Highland Estate AKA Mary Agnes Highland Estate AKA Mary Highland Estate to Angel L. Kindle, 1637 Timothy Drive, Lima, $185,000.

• Esther Searcy and Lee Searcy to SEDC, LLC, 1203 E. High St., Lima, $1,000.

• Christy N. Tennessen, Executor of the Monty Ray Hamilton Estate AKA Monty R. Hamilton Estate to John F. Casey, 1911 University Blvd., Lima, $57,000.

CITY OF DELPHOS

• Denise Delaney-May to Alexandria E. Sanchez, 1004 Spencerville Ave., Delphos, $50,000.

• Stephen Shultz and Lanette Shultz to Nathan D. Sawyer and Brittany N. Sawyer, 4695 S. Pierce St., Delphos, $55,000.

AMANDA TOWNSHIP

• Castle 2016 LLC to Anthony M. Crites and Lesley E. Crites, 7351 Allentown Road, Lima, $40,000.

• Charles L. Moeller to the University of Northwestern Ohio, 7481 Allentown Road, Delphos, $155,000.

AMERICAN TOWNSHIP

• Robert L. Liddle to Eric B. Liddle, 116 S. Blackburn Drive, Lima, $45,000.

AUGLAIZE TOWNSHIP

• Vision 4 Investments, LLC to Gretchen A. Gordon, 2390 Brentlinger Road, Harrod, $114,500.

BATH TOWNSHIP

• Dennis G. Miller to Kevin Dunklee and Karen S. Dunklee, 3443 Shiloh Drive, Lima, $142,500.

JACKSON TOWNSHIP

• Carol Hemker, Barbara Sodders, Judy Bastian, Timothy Vorst, Douglas Sodders and Barry Bastian to Randy W. Hemker and Carol E. Hemker, 8625 Sugar Creek Road, Lima $525,000.

• Pamela S. Robey and Steven M. Robey to James R. Williams and Melinda C. Williams, 18 acres N. McClure Road, Lima, $75,000.

MARION TWP.

• William Clinton Baxter II and Pamela Baxter to David L. Casemier and Susan Casemier, 9350 Bliss Road, Lima, $116,000.

• Brenda C. Teman to Traci L. Bockey, 7650 Billymack Road, Delphos, $137,000.

PERRY TOWNSHIP

• Gregory W. Cherry, Jennifer R. Cherry, Lisa M. Cherry and Bradley D. Cherry to Travis Joseph Kremer and Beverly Mary Kremer, 3520 Bellefontaine Road, Lima, $250,000.

• W.W. Grainger, Inc. to Trei Lima LLC, 915 Industry Ave., Lima, and .22000 acres Industry Ave., Lima, $610,000.

RICHLAND TOWNSHIP

• Carol Hemker, Barbara Sodders, Judy Bastian, Timothy Vorst, Randy Hemker, Douglas Sodders, Barry Bastian to Craig Burkholder and Donna Burkholder, 80 acres Hillville Road, Columbus Grove, $450,000.

SHAWNEE TOWNSHIP

• Sharon M. Steele to Amelia Kay Blaine, 2954 Vera Way, Unit C, Lima, $117,000.

SPENCER TOWNSHIP

• Jennifer Susan Moon FKA Jennifer Susan Miller and Jeffrey Moon, AKA Jeffrey T. Moon to Zachary McMichael and Danielle McMichael, 601 E. Fourth St., Spencerville, $10,500.

VILLAGE OF BLUFFTON

• Frank C. Clark Sr. and Mary E. Clark to Richard L. Dukes and Donna L. Dukes, 101 Alpine Drive, Bluffton, $145,000.