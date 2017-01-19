Nelson Packaging Company, Inc. awards employee

LIMA — Nelson Packaging Company, Inc. has awarded the Brice M. Nelson Award to Jeff Cash. This award is given annually to an individual within the company who exemplifies a high level of expertise in core operations and contributes to the ongoing success of the company.

Cash has been an employee of Nelson Packaging for 13 years. He demonstrates total commitment to Nelson Packaging’s core values of integrity, accountability and teamwork.

In addition to the award, Nelson Packaging will be donating $250 to Allen County Crime Victim Services and $250 to Putnam County Crime Victim Services on Cash’s behalf.