Applause for business achievements

AWARDS

ONU faculty member receives Fulbright Scholarship

Ohio Northern University faculty member Katherine Krynak has been selected to study in Ecuador for three months beginning in March of 2017 on a Fulbright Scholarship opportunity.

Krynak’s study, “Effects of Introduced Trout on Glassfrogs of Ecuador and the Relationship to Amphibian Disease Susceptibility,” has the potential to make a positive impact on the region’s environment and people.

Elida Middle School recognized by state

Elida Middle School social worker Charissa Langstaff and librarian Trisha Smith represented Elida Middle School staff and students in receiving a bronze medal award for Positive Behavior Interventions and Support implementation this school year. The bronze medal is the highest award the building was eligible for as a first year participant. The award was presented by the Ohio State Support Team.

Dominion listed among ‘America’s Best Corporate Citizens’

Dominion has been named by Forbes magazine and partner Just Capital as one of the “Just 100,” the best corporate citizens in the United States in 2016.

Forbes and Just Capital, a nonprofit, surveyed 50,000 Americans regarding what they perceived as the “most important corporate traits.” Corporations were judged on worker treatment, worker pay and benefits, customer treatment, leadership and ethics, environmental impact, supply chain impact, domestic job creation, community well-being, investor alignment and product attributes.

Dominion was one of three investor-owned utilities and one of six Virginia-based companies listed among this year’s “Just 100.”

NEW HIRES

Purcell is new director of chamber and tourism organization

Jesse Purcell has been named the new director of Hardin County Chamber and Business Alliance. She will start her position on Jan. 2.

As part of her responsibilities, Purcell will oversee the programs and organizations under the umbrella of the Hardin County Chamber & Business Alliance. These include the Hardin County Ambassadors, Hardin County Safety Council, newly formed Women L.E.A.D. program, and the Young Professionals Alliance.

Purcell recently served as a community manager for the American Cancer Society and the Making Strides Against Breast Cancer programs. She brings nearly 15 years of experience in building successful fundraising campaigns, recruiting and retaining volunteers, and stewarding strong business partnerships with career experiences from the nonprofit, retail, business and manufacturing industries.

She is a graduate of the University of Northwestern Ohio and resides with her husband and children in Kenton.

APPOINTMENTS

Baumer appointed assistant Auglaize County engineer

Andrew Baumer has been appointed to the position of Assistant County Engineer for Auglaize County by Douglas Reinhart, Auglaize County Engineer.

Baumer is a 2012 graduate of Ohio Northern University with a degree in Civic Engineering and has been employed by the Auglaize County Engineer’s Office since then. He has held the position of Bridge Engineer since 2015.

He recently passed his second Ohio Professional Engineer’s board exam and obtained his Ohio Professional Engineer’s License. He has passed one state board exam in surveying and is currently in an apprenticeship for his Professional Surveying license.

Baumer and his wife, Ellen, reside in Minster.

Kitchen appointed to Ohio Fire Chiefs’ board

Bath Township Fire Chief Joseph Kitchen has been appointed to the Ohio Fire Chiefs’ Association Board of Directors.

The Ohio Fire Chiefs’ Association is a statewide organization supporting the interests of Ohio’s fire chief officers.

Kitchen also serves on the Ohio Fire and Emergency Services Foundation Board and is a member of the “Health and Safety Committee.”

He began his career with Bath Township Fire Department in 1990 and was promoted to fire chief in 2002.

Kidwell new regional account executive

West Central Ohio Regional Healthcare Alliance, Ltd. appointed Jessica Kidwell as regional account executive for St. Rita’s Occupational Health Sales and Service in Allen and Putnam counties.

Kidwell has worked with WCORHA since 2013, serving as program coordinator. She received her bachelor’s degree from The Ohio State University in 2008, studying health management and business, and joined the staff at St. Rita’s Medical Center that same year.

PHILANTHROPY

Midwest Electric offers scholarships

West Central Ohio high school seniors could be eligible for college scholarships from Midwest Electric and Ohio’s Electric Cooperatives.

Midwest Electric has two scholarship programs, a general scholarship for students with a cumulative GPA of at least 3.5 and the Touchstone Energy Achievement Scholarship for students with at least a 2.75 GPA who have overcome adversity or personal challenges in pursuit of their goals.

For the general scholarship, six student finalists will compete for $9,000 in scholarships form Midwest Electric. Three boys and three girls will vie for two $2,000 scholarships, two $1,500 and two, $1,000 awards.

The top boy and girl will represent Midwest Electric in the OEC competition in Columbus where they will compete against students representing other Ohio electric cooperatives.

For the Touchstone Energy Achievement Scholarship, Midwest Electric will award one $2,000 winner and OEC will give six $2,100 awards.

To be eligible for the 2017 scholarship programs, applicants must be graduating seniors who ave all the basic credits for college, vocational or technical school entrance. Applicants must be a child or legal ward of a Midwest Electric member.

