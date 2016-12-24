Land transfers

The trend of the real estate market in Allen County is shown by the following report, for the week running Dec. 15 to Dec. 21. Figures reflect the selling price of the property, along with the address or lot number of same and are courtesy of Allen County Recorder Mona Losh’s Office.

Last year Last week This week

Deeds 94 62 61

Mortgages 69 68 65

Mortgage cancellations 94 76 76

Financing statements 0 0 0

CITY OF LIMA

• Sherry A. Bishop and Kurt A. Bishop to Jason S. Parker, 816 Richie Ave., Lima, $8,500.

• Todd A. Bruns and Tammy Bruns to Dwayne Roby and Patricia Roby, 501 Flanders Ave., Lima, $14,000.

• Trista M. Clayton NKA Trista M. Johnson and Gerry L. Johnson to Jessica Lynn Snay, 2361 Lakewood Ave., Lima, $69,000.

• Jessica M. Dugranrut AKA Jessica Marie Dugranrut AKA Jessica Dugranrut Et Al and Sheriff Samuel A. Crish to Federal National Mortgage Association, 565 W. Grand Ave., Lima, $34,000.

• Davelle Lynn Everhardt to Jacob Sarven and Erin Sarven, 1419 Lowell Ave., Lima, $108,700.

• Stephen J. Feder AKA Steve Feder to Gregory W. Donohue, 581 W. Grand Ave., Lima, $40,000.

• Roger L. Holt and Doretta L. Holt to Russell L. Reser Sr., 2127 Virginia Ave., Lima, $79,500.

• Jack B. Huber to Lori A. Leftenant, 928 E. High St., Lima, $10,000.

• JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association to Optimal Investments LLC, 1550 Latham Ave., Lima, $51,500.

• Ward Ralph Jackson Decd. AKA Ward R. Jackson Decd, Ryan D. Jackson Co-Executor and Angela M. Jackson Co-Executor to Rollin Brenneman, 1114 N. Baxter St., Lima, $46,000.

• John P. Lewis and Linda E. Lewis to Paula J. Newlun, 432 S. Scott St., Lima, $41,000.

• Redwood Properties, II, L.L.C. WTTA Red Properties, II, LLC to Facilita LTD, 714 N. Metcalf St., Lima, $24,500.

• Robert C. Riepenhoff and Tracey K. Riepenhoff to Jamie M. Declercq, 1221 Lakewood Ave., Lima, $110,000.

• Darla F. Sellers to RLKL Enterprises LLC, 1127 McCullough St., Lima, $37,000.

• Steven M. Walsh and Deborah C. Walsh to Darrell L. Johnson JR. and Jennifer D. Johnson, 139 S. Perry St., Lima, $72,500.

CITY OF DELPHOS

• Earl Youngpeter Successor Trustee of the Early Youngpeter and Patricia Youngpeter Trust to Brian J. Altenburger, 625 Euclid Ave., Delphos, $30,000.

AUGLAIZE TOWNSHIP

• James D. Day and Margaret S. Day to Heather M. Smith, 6090 S. Napoleon Road, Harrod, $76,500.

• Martha M. Madigan Estate, Deborah Seffernick Co-Executor, Paul M. Madigan Jr., Co-Executor to Winegardner Lands, LLC, 1650 S. Napoleon Road, Harrod, $600,000.

AMERICAN TOWNSHIP

• Ad Lane, LLC to Gary F. Strobel, 5135 Sycamore St., Lima, $117,000.

• Bradley A. Siefker and Kourtnye R. Siefker FKA Kourtnye R. Maez to Jeremy George, 5825 Poling Road, Lima, $140,000.

BATH TOWNSHIP

• Lynn M. Kichurchak to Lawrence G. Huber, 466 S. Mumaugh Road, Lima, $107,000.

• Deborah S. Owsley to Christine Childs, 612 Edsel Ave., Lima $32,500.

• Paul P. Paschal and Bethany J. Paschal to Michelle R. Sterling, 1470 Stewart Road, Lima, $165,000.

• Kathleen V. Reinhart Trustee of the Kathleen V. Reinhart Revocable Living Trust to Todd J. Merritt and Shannon Merritt, 3756 Armstead Place, Lima, $126,500.

• Sharon A. Weldy, Douglas J. Weldy Attorney In Fact to Geri S. Mangas, 521 Cumberland Drive, Lima, $135,500.

JACKSON TOWNSHIP

• Gary A. Grant and Gloria J. Grant to Chad Grant, 40 acres N. Peevee Road, Ada, $160,000.

MARION TOWNSHIP

• Susan M. Parsons Et Al, Daniel E. Parsons and Sheriff Samuel A. Crush to Jimmy J. Nagel and Ann M. Nagel, 905 E. Second St., Delphos, $56,500.

MONROE TOWNSHIP

• Castle 2016, LLC to Kerri Overholt, 431 Wall St., Cairo, $17,300.

PERRY TOWNSHIP

• Alonza C. Luster Sr. to David D. Green and Kathy J. Green, 2625-2627 McClain Road, Lima, $55,000.

SHAWNEE TOWNSHIP

• LBC Homes LLC to Douglas L. Biederman and Kami E. Biederman, 4467 Zurmehly Road, Lima, $139,200.

• Christina L. Reindel FKA Christina L. Wellman and Jamie Reindel to Darryl Alvin Potts and Amy Lynn Potts, 2851 Amblewood Circle, Lima, $144,900.

• Sandra S. Weaver Trustee of the Kennedy Irrevocable Special Purpose Trust to Lavarous Tolbert, 1731 W. Breese Road, Lima, $123,900.

• Rachel E. Webken and Ryan N. Winget to Sherry Kaeck, 145 Seriff Drive, Lima, $110,800.

SUGAR CREEK TOWNSHIP

• Norma June Metzger Living Trust, Norma June Metzger Co-Trustee and Russell B. Miller Co-Trustee to Kent L. King and Martha E. King, 5415-5425 N. Cable Road, Lima, $4,300.