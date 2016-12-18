Real Wheels: Parts car ends up the better deal

DEFIANCE — For something that was supposed to be a parts car for another classic car project, Dave Krumel feels he made out pretty good.

Krumel, 57, of Defiance, found his 1966 Pontiac Lemans in the mid-1980s not far from home. It was sitting in a neighbor’s yard, mud up to its axles, and appeared to have seen better days.

The car wasn’t the only vehicle in town sitting around in a dilapidated state, and City Council decided to clean up the mess.

“They went around and started putting green stickers on all the junk cars to get it cleaned up,” Krumel said. “A friend came over and told me about this one. He said the guy would probably just give it to me for parts.”

The parts were going to be for the restoration of a 1966 GTO, which Krumel bought from the same friend. The car was pulled out of the mud and parked beside Krumel’s garage. However, as Krumel began to thoroughly clean both vehicles, he found the GTO was quite rusty and on its last days. Surprisingly, the Lemans was in much better shape.

“I thought I might as well make a car out of this one,” Krumel said.

Krumel spent the better part of the 1990s restoring the vehicle whenever he had time, using many parts from the GTO, including the front end. In 2001, he completely finished his project by painting the car

“I enjoy driving the car and I drive it quite a bit,” Krumel said. “In the summer I use it to do my errands or just take a cruise with my wife Cindy.”

Annually, Dave and Cindy take the car to the Pontiac Nationals for its car show in Norwalk, Ohio. He has even raced the car in the event a few times with his son Michael.

“That gets your blood pumping,” he said.

