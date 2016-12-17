Applause for business achievements

AWARDS

ONU law grad earns Fulbright-Clinton Student Award

Anne Mulhern, a recent graduate of the Ohio Northern University Pettit College of Law, has been selected for a Fulbright-Clinton Public Policy Fellowship beginning this fall. She has been assigned to work in Timor-Leste’s Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries as a member of the Fisheries Inspection Department. Also known as East Timor, Timor-Leste is a southeastern Asian nation that occupies half of the island of Timor, just north of Australia.

The Fulbright-Clinton Fellowship program provides opportunities for U.S. citizens to serve in professional placements in partner governments. Fulbright-Clinton fellows serve in “special assistant” roles for senior-level officials. Mulhern is the third ONU student to be named a Fulbright recipient and the second law student in the last five years.

Findlay featured in Best Master Degrees’ 2016

The University of Findlay’s Online Master of Arts in Education has been included on the website Best Master Degrees’ 2016 list.

Defiance College program receives international award

A project developed by Defiance College digital forensic science students and faculty received international recognition at the Reimagine Education Conference sponsored by the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania.

“The FAGIN Project @ Defiance College: Authentic Service Learning” was presented at the conference by Tim Wedge, associate professor of practice in digital forensic science and Dr. Tim Rickabaugh, interim vice president of academic affairs.

The project had potential impact in the area of preventing human trafficking of children. The zero-cost prototype was developed as a DFS student project and utilizes facial recognition programs to identify potential matches between minors displayed on sex trade websites and those listed on missing persons lists.

Apollo Career Center named to 2017 Elite 50 List

Apollo Career Center has been named to the 2017 Elite 50, an annual selection of the top 50 secondary school hospitality programs in the nation.

The Elite 50 list recognizes high schools as well as career and technical centers that have demonstrated a commitment to excellence in hospitality education. These schools set the standard for secondary school training in culinary arts, baking and pastry arts and/or hospitality management. These programs are also marked by strong enrollment and a dedication to community outreach.

University of Findlay program acknowledged

The University of Findlay has been included in the Chartered Financial Analyst Institute’s University Recognition Program for its Bachelor of Science in finance offering. The program has been recognized as incorporating at least 70 percent of the CFA Program Candidate Body of Knowledge and placing emphasis on the CFA Institute Code of Ethics and Standards of Practice within the program. This program positions students to obtain the CFA designation, which has become the most recognized investment credential in the world.

PHILANTHROPY

Totally Promotional helps area families

Employees of Totally Promotional, of Coldwater, helped more than 15 local families this holiday season.

Staff members delivered more than 30 large tote bags filled with personal care items, bed sheet sets, towels and blankets to Mercer County Job and Family Services. The staff also donated several boxes of additional supplies to be distributed in the future to more clients.

The donations by the company’s office and production employees were part of a new year-round giving program called Totally Giving Back.

NEW HIRES

Riffle joins CHP Home Care & Hospice of Delphos

Virginia Riffle, of Spencerville, has joined CHP Home Care & Hospice of Delphos as its volunteer and events coordinator.

She has worked as a non-profit event manager in different organizations since 2007. She has spent the last year as a stay-at-home mom.

Riffle will get involved in the Delphos community and bring some new events to help raise awareness of the home health and hospice services that are available locally.

Williams hired by Ohio State Beauty Academy

The Ohio State Beauty Academy has hired Ron Williams as the vice president of finance and human resources.

Williams’ responsibilities will include dealing with all financial and human resource issues along with some student and faculty responsibilities.

After running his family business for 20 years, Williams worked in education for six years at Lima Central Catholic as an administrator and athletic director.

Williams graduated from Lima Central Catholic High School, received a business and accounting degree from Wittenberg University and a master’s degree in educational leadership from the University of Dayton.

He resides in Lima with his wife and four children.

OTHER RECOGNITION

Fostoria schools hires Shook Touchstone

Shook Touchstone, a joint venture between Dayton-based Shook Construction and Lima-based Touchstone CPM, will provide construction management services for the new $40.5 million middle/high school for Fostoria City Schools.

The project calls for a new 123,314 square foot middle/high school, renovation of an existing intermediate school while adding 11,533 square feet of new space, and the abatement and demolition of Fostoria High School, Holmes Elementary, Longfellow Elementary and Riley Elementary Schools.

Construction completion will be late 2019.

The architect on the project is Minster-based Garmann Miller & Associates.

This project makes more than $1 billion in PK-12 construction work the Shook Touchstone team has performed since its inception in 2007.

Rhodes State College named as 2017 Military Friendly School

Rhodes State College has been designated a 2017 Military Friendly School by Victory Media. This honor ranks Rhodes State in the top 15 percent of all colleges, universities and trade schools nationwide.

The college is also designated as a Purple Heart Campus. The Military Order of the Purple Heart Special Recognition Award was bestowed to Rhodes State College for its dedication and support in honoring America’s combat-wounded veterans.

