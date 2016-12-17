Land transfers

The trend of the real estate market in Allen County is shown by the following report, for the week running Dec. 8 to Dec. 14. Figures reflect the selling price of the property, along with the address or lot number of same and are courtesy of Allen County Recorder Mona Losh’s Office.

Last year Last week This week

Deeds 70 90 62

Mortgages 58 68 68

Mortgage cancellations 59 59 76

Financing statements 0 0 1

CITY OF LIMA

• Allen County Land Reutilization Corporation to G & D Land Company, LLC, 1107 E. Kibby St., Lima, $36,700.

• Jim Ronald Boothby Co-Trustee and Kim R. Swallo, Co-Trustee of the Gene R. Boothby Revocable Living Trust to Lisa Lee and Charles Bolender, 718 Dingledine Ave., Lima, $12,000.

• Lonnie J. Bradley and Carole A. Bradley to Cassie L. Grzybowski, 917 N. Dale Drive, Lima, $65,000.

• Dena M. Evans AKA Dena M. Lee and James Lee to Dalton Osterhout and Alicia Osterhout, 2432 Lakewood Ave., Lima, $133,500.

• HSBC Bank USA National Association As Trustee Peoples Choice Home Loan Securities Trust Series 2004-2 Mortgage Pass-Through Certificates Ocwen Loan Servicing LLC Attorney In Fact to Willie White, 979 Brice Ave., Lima, $21,200.

• Kenneth C. Johnston to Patrick R. Crippen, 732 N. Metcalf St., Lima, $23,500.

• Timothy J. Marshall and Carol K. Marshall to Denise L. Washington, 1809 Lakewood Ave., Lima, $117,000.

• Kerri L. Overholt and Michael A. Overholt to Jesstin A. Foust, 745 W. O’Connor Ave., Lima, $83,000.

• Russell L. Roeder AKA Russell L. Roeder Jr. to Matthew Golden, 1313 N. Sugar St., Lima and 1319 N. Sugar St., Lima, $25,000.

• Birdie M. Spencer to Douglas L. Ketteman and Deborah Sue Ketteman, 1150 Bikini Drive, Lima, $70,000.

CITY OF DELPHOS

• Todd C. Elwer and Jaime L. Elwer to Stephen B. Brown and Meghan Brown, 725 Fairlane Drive, Delphos, $200,000.

AMERICAN TOWNSHIP

• Ernest J. Boyer and Martha A. Boyer to Benjamin Allen Shelton and Dianne Kay Shelton, 336 S. Fraunfelter Road, Lima, $190,000.

• Susan M. Johnston to Darryle E. Denlinger and Gloria J. Denlinger, 9.93 acres N. Wapak Road and 20.91 acres Dutch Hollow Road, Lima, $186,000.

• Dorothy M. Morgan Trustee of the Dorothy M. Morgan Living Trust to Donald Degen and Diana Degen, 177 Timberfield Drive, Lima, $255,000.

• N. Paul Swickrath Executor and Tina M. Kluge Executor of the Norman E. Swickrath Estate to Ronda Gass, 3920 Dutch Hollow Road, Lima, $125,900.

BATH TOWNSHIP

• Catherine Ladeane Lee AKA Catherine L. Lee to John G. Imm Jr., 547 Monticello Ave., Lima, $49,500.

• LSF9 Master Participation Trust US Bank Trust NA As Trustee to Jusin M. Rex and Kayla M. Rex, 101 Valley Way, Lima, $121,000.

• Kenneth E. Reed and Carla L. Reed to Eric S. Smith, 4415 Ada Road, Lima, $159,000.

• Joseph A. Sweigart and Susan M. Sweigart to Kevin D. Shaw, 4540 N. Dixie Hwy., Lima, $90,000.

• Emerson Wagner, Debra L. Wagner AKA Deborah J. Wagner, Constance Wagner and Jeffrey M. Wagner to Jeffrey L. Wiggs and Judith L. Wiggs, 2.50 acres Stewart Road, Lima, $15,600.

• Emerson Wagner, Constance Wagner, Jeffrey M. Wagner, Debra L. Wagner, AKA Deborah J. Wagner to Donald Sherard II and Amy Sherard, five acres Bible and Stewart Road, Lima, $19,500.

JACKSON TOWNSHIP

• Troy M. Burkholder to Douglas L. Michael, two acres N. Napoleon Road, Lima, $44,000.

MARION TOWNSHIP

• Sheriff Samuel A. Crish and Delphos Plaza, LLC to CGCMT 2008-C7 Elida Avenue, LLC, 1102 Elida Ave., Delphos, $2,400,000.

MONROE TOWNSHIP

• Clarence A. Cornell to Blake J. Hoffman, 5445 Campbell Road, Columbus Grove, $124,000.

PERRY TOWNSHIP

• Eugene Moore Jr., David Lee Moore AKA David L. Moore and Marilyn Moore to Mary J. Williamson, .121 acre E. Thirteenth St., Lima, $2,000.

• New Tech Roofing, Inc. to Signs Ohio Real Estate LLC, 5560 Bellefontaine Road, Lima, $290,000.

• Susan M. Nathan Executor of the Eugene Moore Sr. Estate to Mary J. Williamson, .121 acre E. Thirteenth St., Lima, $1,000.

RICHLAND TOWNSHIP

• Lauren M. E. Parkins, WTTA Lauren M. E. Potts, Blaize D. Potts, Rosie Sharkey, Eric Parkins to David L. Habegger Trustee and Eric D. Habegger Trustee of the Habegger Irrevocable Trust, 32.43 acres Hillville Road, Bluffton, $125,500.

SHAWNEE TOWNSHIP

• James M. Elk and Linda C. Elk to Marianne Hardesty, 2689 Pine Shore Drive, Lima, $151,000.

• Kathleen E. Flory, Christine M. Bollinger Guardian to Charles J. Greeley and Kristina F. Greeley, 1729 Poinsettia Drive, Lima, $79,000.

• Kyle C. Glasgow and Jessica M. Glasgow, FKA Jessica M. Lynch to Kelly Monroe, 1435 Park Circle, Lima, $173,500.

• John E. Hixenbaugh and Jennifer M. Hixenbaugh to Jeffrey L. Hager and Karen Hager, 31.168 acres W. Hume Road, Lima, $218,200.

• George D. Richardson and Michelle Richardson to Adekunle Adebanjo and Adepeju R. Aminu, 815 Atalan Trail, Lima, $205,000.

SPENCER TOWNSHIP

• James F. Miller Estate, Jerome E. Miller Co-Executor and Diane M. Moorman Co-Executor to Scot J. Miller and Kylie L. Miller, 1900 Southworth Road, Spencerville, $117,000.

VILLAGE OF BLUFFTON

• Kenneth L. Riedlinger and Mary A. Riedlinger to Tina M. Bils, 425 College Ave., Bluffton, $158,000.

• Joyce Killen Shah and Wahid Shah to Cory Meyer and Molly Meyer, 244 N. Lawn Ave., Bluffton, $67,000.

VILLAGE OF SPENCERVILLE

• Debra L. Reynolds to Brent M. Volbert and Arianna M. Volbert, 111 Primrose Place, Spencerville, $73,000.