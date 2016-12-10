Applause for business achievements

AWARDS

Extraordinary nurse recognized at Lima Memorial

The Diseases Attacking the Immune System Award for Extraordinary Nurses was awarded to Brittany Abouaf, registered nurse with the Intensive Care Unit at Lima Memorial Health System. Abouaf was nominated by a patient’s family.

The presentation was held with Abouaf’s colleagues, associates and the patient’s family who nominated her. She received a certificate commending her for being an “Extraordinary Nurse.” She was also presented with a sculpture called A Healer’s Touch, which was hand-carved by artists of the Shona Tribe in Africa.

Frymyer named “Citizen of the Year” for 2016

Dale Frymyer was named “Citizen of the Year” for 2016 at the Indian Lake Chamber of Commerce Annual Dinner at Indian Lake.

He is the son of Karen and Merle Frymyer of Indian Lake, a 1977 graduate of Shawnee High School and a 1982 graduate of The Ohio State University.

Frymyer was awarded the distinction due to his participation in the Indian Lake community. He helps out the Chamber, Indian Lake State Park and this year helped the Indian Lake Youth Soccer Program to refurbish its soccer goals. Frymyer volunteers each week at the Indian Lake food pantry and is a member of the Indian Lake Development Corp. He has been very involved with Habitat for Humanity.

Frymyer is retired from Honda of America and is co-owner of Choice Properties Real Estate at Indian Lake.

Lima Senior staff recognized

A team of staff members at Lima Senior High school received a bronze level award from the Ohio Positive Behavior Intervention and Supports Network and the State Support Teams.

Positive Behavior Intervention and Supports is a proactive approach to establishing the behavioral supports and social culture needed for all students in a school to achieve social, emotional and academic success.

The Lima Senior team earned the award for developing and implementing school-wide positive interventions and supports.

The team, led by high school principal Alison Van Gorder, included team members Tricia Boss, Jo Deskins, Jordane Dues, Jocelyn Hennon, Karen Seigman, Jake Tooley and Tim Warner.

The team will be presenting at other school districts in January.

Bridge Home Health ranked in top 25 percent

Bridge Home Health has been named a Top Agency of the 2016 HomeCare Elite, a recognition of the top-performing home health agencies in the United States. This means that Bridge has been identified as ranking in the top 25 percent of Medicare-certified agencies in the U.S.

This is the ninth consecutive year Bridge has been featured in this ranking.

Manpower honors GROB Systems, Inc.

Manpower’s Lima office honored GROB Systems Inc. with its Safety Partner Award. The award recognizes the company for its ongoing commitment to providing a safe working environment for employees.

The Safety Partner Award was developed by Manpower in an effort to raise awareness of workplace safety. Manpower’s safety coordinators work with employers to implement a comprehensive safety training program.

CERTIFICATIONS

Auglaize sheriff, Marion Township police earn certifications

The Auglaize County Sheriff’s Office and Marion Township Police Department have adopted and implemented state standards established by the Ohio Collaborative Community-Police Advisory Board as part of the state’s efforts to strengthen community and police relations.

More than 250 agencies employing more than 15,000 officers, including agencies and officers in most of Ohio’s metropolitan areas, are either certified or in the process of becoming certified by meeting standards for the use of force, including deadly force and agency recruitment and hiring. The standards are the first of their kind in Ohio and were developed by the Collaborative in August 2015.

OTHER RECOGNITION

Tuttle achieves safety milestone

Tuttle Construction, inc., a subsidiary company of Tuttle Services, Inc. has achieved 1 million hours without a lost time accident. This achievement of logging 1 million hours started in August of 2011, representing five calendar years without a lost time accident on a Tuttle job site.

This safety performance record has been made possible by a strong commitment from Tuttle’s management, superintendents and all employees working together to care about their safety and the safety of their co-workers.

UNOH named Gold Level Military Friendly School

The University of Northwestern Ohio has been named a Gold-level Military Friendly School in the private university category for 2017.

