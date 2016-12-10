Land transfers

The trend of the real estate market in Allen County is shown by the following report, for the week running Dec. 1 to Dec. 7. Figures reflect the selling price of the property, along with the address or lot number of same and are courtesy of Allen County Recorder Mona Losh’s Office.

Last year Last week This week

Deeds 53 65 90

Mortgages 39 65 68

Mortgage cancellations 30 114 59

Financing statements 1 1 0

CITY OF LIMA

• Anthony G. Bailey to Ian M. Lott, 108 E. Robb Ave., Lima, $67,000.

• Aaron N. Blevins and Kassidee Blevins FKN Kassidee Fletcher to Renee L. Hentze, 1305 Rice Ave., Lima, $74,900.

• Charles Carpenter to Lena M. Robertson, 1758 Rice Ave., Lima, $23,100.

• Lynette K. Dunbar to Gregory L. Kennedy and Jane Kennedy, 2028 W. High St., Lima, $89,900.

• Mike Hunter to Ericka Boddie, 711 W. Kibby St., Lima, $1,000.

• Mike Hunter to Patricia A. Carter, 120 N. Kenilworth Ave., Lima, $1,000.

• Johnston Hospitality, LTD to Imaginarium Foods, LLC, .50 acres N. Cable Road, Lima, $439,000.

• Sharon M. Kohler to Jeffrey Ewing, 648 Columbia Drive, Lima, $67,500.

• Main St. Homes Lima LLC to Scott Penwell, 2611 Steven Drive, Lima, $123,000.

• Margie L. Martin to Craig L. Richey, 1824 N. Charles St., Lima, $56,000.

• Theodore V. McPheron AKA Ted McPheron to Jessica M. McPheron, 329 Calumet Ave., Lima, $18,900.

• Dana J. Mears Et Al and Sheriff Samuel A. Crish to Wells Fargo Bank, NA, 451 Marian Ave., Lima, $30,000.

• Martha J. Richardson Successor Trustee of the Richardson Family Revocable Living Trust to Michael D. Bilo, 607 W. Wayne St., Lima, $35,000.

• Ned M. Salem and Chessa L. Salem to B. Joseph Miller 2 Enterprises LLC, 303 Columbia Drive, Lima, $72,500.

• Selene Finance LP to Castle 2016, LLC, 523 Marian Ave., Lima, $6,400.

CITY OF DELPHOS

• KJD, LLC to Kyle Klima, 681 E. Seventh St., Delphos, $85,000.

• Arnold J. Mohler and Jill R. Mohler to Jason R. Klint, 705 E. Fifth St., Delphos, $110,000.

• Thomas D. Siefker and Julianne K. Siefker to Kayleigh L. O’Connor, 224 N. Monroe St., Delphos, $53,600.

AMANDA TOWNSHIP

• Jerimy S. Siefker and Heather L. Siefker FKA Heather L. Osting to Holly Michele Lee and Nathan Lee, 451 N. St. Marys Road, Spencerville, $127,500.

AMERICAN TOWNSHIP

• Heather M. Flora to Thomas R. Huckeriede, 1695 Arlington Drive, Lima, $8,000.

• Connie J. Hall, FKA Connie J. Zeigler, Joseph L. Miller, Marvin D. Miller, Mary Dunson, James Dunson, Ruby Greenland, Randall Greenland, Pamela K. McKee Ruby K. Greenland Attorney In Fact, Clista F. Miller, NKA Clista F. Kaufman, Christina K. Miller NKA Christina K. McCann, Paul L. Miller Jr., Tina Miller, Connie J. Hall, Executor, Robert McCann, Tammy Arsula Fruchey Estate, AKA Ruby Arsula Miller Estate AKA Mary J. Dunson to Richard W. Walters and Joy Walters, 749 Lester Ave., Lima, $18,000.

• Connie J. Hall Executor Ruby Arsula Miller Decd AKA Tammy Arsula Fruchey Decd to Joy L. Walters and Richard W. Walters .269 acre Lester Ave., $1,000.

• Douglas Johnson and Michelle Johnson to April Preston and Jeffrey L. Preston, 101 Timberfield Drive, Lima, $289,000.

• Packard Grille Inc. to B & Z Holding LLC, 2315 Elida Road, Lima, $600,000.

BATH TOWNSHIP

• Martha Jean Miller to Michael L. Greeley, 1833 Stewart Road, Lima, $103,900.

• Michael A. Shoemaker Et Al and Sheriff Samuel A. Crish to Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation, 716 Taylor Ave., Lima, $12,000.

• US Bank National Association to Mark Brauen and Rhonda Brauen, 2500 N. Thayer Road, Lima and .275 acre Thayer Road, $85,000.

JACKSON TOWNSHIP

• BBHC, LLC to David E. Hoge and Vickie S. Hoge, 6363 Sorenstam Lane, Lima, $15,000.

• Roxie A. Craig and John L. Craig FKA Jett to James R. Williams and Melinda C. Williams, 755 N. McClure Road, Lima, $61,700.

MONROE TOWNSHIP

• Donald E. Kramer to Gregory Lindeman and Robert Lindeman, 3075 Eversole Road, Columbus Grove, $147,000.

PERRY TOWNSHIP

• G. Lanae Lapoint to Cynthia L. Davis and Donald W. Lapoint Jr., 2020 E. Breese Road, Lima, $1,800.

• Jason A. Vance and Marcia Vance to Sasha C. Weigt, 3495 Warsaw Road, Lima, $75,000.

RICHLAND TOWNSHIP

• Carol A. Huff Trustee and William D. Huff JR. Trustee of the Carol A. Huff Revocable Trust to Jesse M. Owsley and Kristi L. Owsley, 9860 N. Dixie Hwy., Bluffton, $54,500.

• William D. Huff Jr. Trustee and Carol A. Huff Trustee of the William D. Huff Jr. Revocable Trust to Jesse M. Owsley and Kristi L. Owsley, 9860 N. Dixie Hwy., Bluffton, $54,500.

• Rieman Partners LLC to John P. Lymanstall and Rose M. Lymanstall, 60.48 acres N. Napoleon Road, Columbus Grove, $46,900.

SHAWNEE TOWNSHIP

• Thomas E. Biddle to James T. Lee III and Dena M. Lee, 2080 High Ridge Road, Lima, $192,500.

• Kleet E. Ellis, Elizabeth A. Brown-Ellis, Molly A. Hughes, William W. Hughes to Cole G. Ellis, 2635 Adgate Road, Unit 2A, Lima, $50,000.

• Andrew M. Johnson and Jana J. Johnson to Sabrina Reynolds and Brian K. Reynolds, 1547 Pro Drive, Lima, $192,900.

• Robert L. Johnson and Liliya N. Johnson to Alissa S. Turner, 1368 Fairgreen Ave., Lima, $137,000.

• Christopher D. Miracle Executor for Joan K. Buchanan Decd AKA Joan Kay Buchanan Decd to Aimee L. Bucher, 2517 Hall Drive, Lima, $119,000.

• Matthew J. Tabler to Rebecca J. Sutherly, 2857 Seminole Trail, Building 7, Unit 1, Lima, $52,000.

SUGAR CREEK TOWNSHIP

• Christopher A. Singleton and Ella Sue Singleton to Thomas E. Brinkman and Melanie K. Brinkman, 4720 N. Kemp Road, Lima, $109,500.

VILLAGE OF BLUFFTON

• Daniel E. Fredritz and Karen L. Fredritz to James B. Grandey Jr. and Jessica A. Grandey, 475 Shannon St., Bluffton, $230,000.

VILLAGE OF SPENCERVILLE

• KMJ Rentals, Ltd. to Gerald A. Yule Jr., 103 E. Third St., Spencerville, $39,000.

• Otterbein Homes to Patricia A. Francis, 112 Wein St., Spencerville, $103,000.