Uniopolis man enjoys the 1970s style

UNIOPOLIS — For most of his life, Denny Latham said he was never the kind to be a car show buff.

However, after spotting a truck that a coworker had been keeping in his garage for some time, he became one.

Ten years ago, shortly before his retirement from Ford Motor Co. Lima Engine Plant, Latham spotted the blue 1978 Ford F150 4x4 in his friend’s garage. He asked the coworker if he was willing to sell it, and they worked out a deal.

“I always liked the 1973-1979 body styles,” Latham said. “It needed a little engine work, but for the most part it was in great shape.”

Latham bought the vehicle for a project for him and his son Brett. The boy drove it for a short time, but then Brett decided he wanted a diesel engine truck, so Latham was left as the sole driver.

“I was kind of glad when he decided he didn’t want it,” Latham said.

Latham has replaced the original modified 351 engine with a 460 engine. The 460 was only produced in Lima and has since been discontinued. The one downside is that it only gets about 7 miles per gallon.

“I don’t drive it a whole lot of places because of the gas mileage,” Latham said. “Sometimes we load the bicycles on it and go down to Indian Lake and ride on the bike path. When we are done we take a couple laps in the truck around the lake. We always get a lot of lookers.”

Denny Latham was never a car show buff, but he has now joined the ranks after purchasing this 1978 Ford Ranger 10 years ago. http://limaohio.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_real-wheels-1.jpg Denny Latham was never a car show buff, but he has now joined the ranks after purchasing this 1978 Ford Ranger 10 years ago. Lance Mihm | The Lima News

By Lance Mihm [email protected]

Reach Lance Mihm at 567-242-0409 or at [email protected]

Reach Lance Mihm at 567-242-0409 or at [email protected]