Applause for business achievements

AWARDS

TopMark Federal Credit Union recognized

TopMark Federal Credit Union was recently recognized by myCUmortgage with its Annual Award for Excellence in Mortgage Lending. TopMark Federal Credit Union was honored for its success in helping members achieve home ownership.

The TopMark Mortgage Team, Michelle Boughan and Ana Petre, were recognized in the Small Credit Union market for their loan volume and a second award to their Mortgage Originator, Michelle Boughan, for closing more than 100 purchase transactions.

Elida Preschool Pups awarded

Elida Preschool Pups have been awarded a Five Star Step Up to Quality Award from the State of Ohio. Step Up to Quality is a rating system that awards one to five stars to learning and development programs that go above and beyond minimum licensing standards. A Step Up to Quality Five Star rating means children are in a program that has demonstrated the highest level of quality.

NEW HIRES

Cronley hired by ONU

Maria Cronley has been named provost/vice president for academic affairs at Ohio Northern University. She will begin her duties Jan. 12. Cronley is currently associate provost and associate vice president for academic affairs at Miami University in Ohio.

A native of Marion, Cronley earned her bachelor’s degree in marketing from Bowling Green State University and her doctorate in marketing with a secondary specialization in social psychology from the University of Cincinnati Lindner College of Business.

The provost/VPAA serves as ONU’s chief academic officer and oversees the Office of Academic Affairs in supporting the work of the faculty as well as serving as a core participant in the university’s budget-development and strategic planning. In addition, the provost is responsible for the following areas: university libraries, information technology, institutional research, athletics and the registrar.

PHILANTHROPY

Mercer Savings Bank donates to education

Mercer Savings Bank donated $20,000 to Wright State University-Lake Campus Rise! Shine! Capital Campaign in honor of former bank president J. Douglas Temple. Temple passed away in January 2016, and Mercer Savings wanted to honor his many years of bank leadership. He led efforts to support economic development throughout the area, was an active Celina Rotarian and a proud supporter and alumni of Wright State University-Lake Campus.

For more than 50 years, the Western Ohio Educational Foundation has responded to the educational needs of residents in Auglaize, Darke, Mercer and Van Wert counties by providing the resources to allow residents access to college instruction.

ELECTIONS

Knisley re-elected president

Delegates during the 2016 Ohio State building and Construction Trades Council Convention unanimously re-elected Mike Knisley as president for another four-year term.

Knisley is the business manager for the United Association of Plumbers & Piperfitters Local 776 in Lima and also serves as president of the Lima Building and Construction Trades Council.

The Ohio State Building and Construction Trades Council includes 95,000 skilled union craftspeople from across the state.

Maria Cronley http://limaohio.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_applause_cronley-1.jpg Maria Cronley Pictured are William Martin, Mercer Savings Bank President, Julie Miller, Western Ohio Educational Foundation Development Officer, Patty Temple, widow of Doug Temple and Tom Knapke, Western Ohio Educational Foundation Board Member. http://limaohio.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_applause_mercer-bank-scholarship-1.jpg Pictured are William Martin, Mercer Savings Bank President, Julie Miller, Western Ohio Educational Foundation Development Officer, Patty Temple, widow of Doug Temple and Tom Knapke, Western Ohio Educational Foundation Board Member.