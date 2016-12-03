Land transfers

The trend of the real estate market in Allen County is shown by the following report, for the week running Nov. 23 to Nov. 30. Figures reflect the selling price of the property, along with the address or lot number of same and are courtesy of Allen County Recorder Mona Losh’s Office.

Last year Last week This week

Deeds 53 66 65

Mortgages 46 53 65

Mortgage cancellations 47 48 114

Financing statements 0 0 1

CITY OF LIMA

• Paul W. Campbell to Jesse J. Brown, 904 Brice Ave., Lima, $28,500.

• Kelly A. Elliott to Denise Cramer-Smith, 1817 Rice Ave., Lima, $71,000.

• Jackie Ernst and Sheriff Samuel A. Crish to Cenlar FSB c/o Wright-Patt Credit Union, Inc., 2718 Carolyn Drive, Lima, $109,400.

• Fisher Investment Property Inc. to Jesse J. Brown, .034 acre Brice Ave., Lima, $1,000.

• Melissa Friesner to Brittany Klingler, 427 S. Jameson Ave., Lima, $57,000.

• Donnie R. Gipson AKA Donnie Gipson to Nayoka R. Fletcher, 805 Franklin St., Lima, $17,900.

• Shawn B. Houseworth AKA Shawn Brandt Houseworth Et Al, Candace R. Houseworth and Sheriff Samuel A. Crish to LSF8 Master Participation Trust U.S. Bank Trust, N.A. As Trustee, 1214 Rice Ave., Lima, $24,000.

• Robert E. Parsons Jr. AKA Robert Parsons Jr., AKA Robert Parsons Et Al and Sheriff Samuel A. Crish to Wells Fargo Bank, N.A. As Trustee Option One Woodbridge Loan Trust 2002-2, 416 Marian Ave., Lima, $18,000.

• Wesley Schroeder to Roberto L. Mendez and Christine M. Mendez, 614 Cornell Drive, Lima, $67,500.

• Matthew J. Schwaiger and Lauren Schwaiger to Jenifer A. Ashby, 115 Primrose Place, Lima, $90,000.

• Pam Watkins Co-Trustee, Jason Chapman Co-Trustee of the Patricia J. Chapman Family Preservation Trust to David A. Cooley and L. Amada Cooley, 1924 Allentown Raod, Lima, $128,000.

AMERICAN TOWNSHIP

• Mary E. Collins, Jefrey Collins, Martha Bidlack, David Bidlack, Ruth Herron and Greg Herron to Tonya Michelle Porter, 2649 Sherwood Drive, Lima, $110,000.

• Carroll G. Michael and Rowena Michael to Nathan S. Barnes and Karla K. Barnes, 1739 Homeward Ave., Lima, $69,000.

BATH TOWNSHIP

• Brent A. Garver to Brett M. Garver, 3304 Danny Drive, Lima, $130,000.

MONROE TOWNSHIP

• William A. Mattevi Executor of the Victor Otto Mattevi Estate AKA Victor O. Mattevi Estate to Anthony M. Crites and Lesley E. Crites, 2381 E. State Road, LIma, $34,000.

SHAWNEE TOWNSHIP

• 306504 Investments LLC to Karnoustie LLC, 2508 Dogwood Drive, Lima, $375,000.

• Scott Buettner Executor of the Martha Jane Fisher Estate AKA Martha J. Fisher Estate to Matthew K. Stinebaugh, 2000 Huntington Drive, Lima, $90,000.

• Melvin Conley Administrator of the Paul L. Klinger Estate to Justin A. Jackson, 3534 Shawnee Road, Lima, $82,500.

• Geraldine F. Coolahan to Robert Duval, 1427 Adak Ave., Lima, $130,000.

• Helen E. Gerstner to Oscar C. Nance and Martha J. Nance, 1900 Jo Jean Road, Lima, $85,000.

• Travis E. McDonald and Lindsay N. McDonald to Jayson John Alan Geiser, 3302 Muirfield Place, Lima, $232,000.

• Bubba S. Nunnery and Rhonda Medina to Robert L. Gillen and Mindy M. Gillen, 3030 Fort Amanda Road, Lima, $176,000.

SUGAR CREEK TOWNSHIP

• Ann M. Green Executor, James Charles Bogner AKA James C. Bogner to Joshua D. Ladd, 4660 N. West St., Lima, $144,900.

• Paul E. Stanley and Brittany L. Stanley to Clint W. King and Megan N. King, 4790 Sherrick Road, Lima, $125,000.

VILLAGE OF BLUFFTON

• Mildred R. Ingalls Living Trust, Cheryl L. McFadden Death Trustee, Connie S. Ingalls Bash Death Trustee, Connie S. Ingalls Bash Death Trustee to Lawrence J. Kinn and Barbara J. Kinn, 449 Riley St., Bluffton and .275 acre Shannon St., Bluffton, $245,000.

VILLAGE OF LAFAYETTE

• Fairmount One LLC to Cory Meyer, 110 High St., Lafayette, $28,000.