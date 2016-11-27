Wife keeps hobby going in memory of husband

LIMA — Sharon Roeder is still adjusting to life without her husband.

Mike Roeder died in December 2014. However, Sharon Roeder helps keep her fond memories of her husband alive by continuing there car show hobby with a slick 1955 Ford Fairlane.

“My husband had one when he was younger,” Roeder said. “This one we found in Lancaster.”

The previous owner had purchased the car from a car museum in St. Louis, Missouri. He put the car up for sale after his children did not express interest in keeping it after he died. The Roeders purchased the car five years ago.

“We were so happy with our purchase, we put the top down and just drove it back,” Roeder said.

Roeder’s husband had operated Roeder Chain Link Fence in Lima for years before retiring. Roeder just recently moved to Mesa, Arizizona, less than a month ago after being a lifelong Lima resident. However, she plans to continue going to car shows.

“People always like the car,” Roeder said. “It is one of the yellow and black models, a color that was very popular that year.”

The car also has the original Continental kit on the back.

The 1955 model was the first year the Ford Fairlane was available and its production was continued until 1970. Six different body styles were offered in 1955.

By Lance Mihm [email protected]

