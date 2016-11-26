Applause for business achievements

CERTIFICATIONS

Right at Home receives certification

Right at Home received the Certified-Trusted Provider distinction from Home Care Pulse. This distinction illustrates Right at Home’s commitment to client satisfaction.

Certified-Trusted Providers have contracted with Home Care Pulse to gather and report feedback from their clients by conducting live random phone interviews with a percentage of their clients each month.

ELECTIONS

Allen County Ag Society elects board members, names officers

The Allen County Agricultural Society held elections at its annual meeting.

The following candidates were elected to serve as directors on the 18-member board:

Casey Troyer (Amanda Township); Tom Brinkman (Auglaize Township); Brad Hoy (Jackson Township); Erik Kimmet (At Large B); Gary Kramer (At Large C); Penny Kill (At Large S); Charlene Stewart (At Large L).

The newly elected board members were sworn in. Following the swearing in, the board elected Dan Kimmet to serve as president, Brad Hoy as vice president, Bob Fricke as general manager and Brook Eggart as treasurer.

PROMOTIONS

Stroh, Johnson and Company LLP, CPA’s promote

Kevin Lynch has been promoted to senior manager and Kelly Bernhold has been promoted to audit manager at Stroh, Johnson and Company, LLP, CPAs.

Lynch started with Stroh, Johnson and Company in January 1997 and acts as the manager on large business accounts.

Bernhold started with Stroh, Johnson, and Company in November 1999. She acts as the manager on audited financial statements for various for-profit and non-profit entities.

Stroh, Johnson, and Company, LLP, CPA’s is a full-service CPA firm with offices in Wapakoneta, Minster and Lima. The firm employs 20 employees, who serve as business advisors for both individuals and businesses. The firm offers individual and business tax services as well as higher level service such as financial statement preparation, audits and audits of employee benefit plans.

Kevin Lynch Kelly Bernhold