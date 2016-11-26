Land transfers

The trend of the real estate market in Allen County is shown by the following report, for the week running Nov. 17 to Nov. 22. Figures reflect the selling price of the property, along with the address or lot number of same and are courtesy of Allen County Recorder Mona Losh’s Office.

Last year Last week This week

Deeds 61 53 66

Mortgages 45 37 53

Mortgage cancellations 58 45 48

Financing statements 0 1 0

CITY OF LIMA

• Lenard L. Goldbaum and Judith McNelis to Sherman E. Gibson, 812 E. Elm St., Lima, $1,000.

• Darin G. Grimm and Shelly R. Grimm to Justin Gorman, 662 S. Main St., Lima, $52,700.

• Ross D. Hollinger, Bruce A. Hollinger, Pamela J. Hollinger, Rebecca K. Hollinger, Kathy J. Hollinger and Mark S. Hollinger to Georgeanne Hughes, 710 Loretta Place, Lima, $115,000.

• Lepiota Rentals LTD to Glenn A. White, 727 Holmes Ave., Lima, $2,200.

• Ricky E. Michael to Danny M. Sharp, 604 Fairview Ave., Lima, $35,000.

• Anthony D. Pettigrew to Kimberly K. O’Dell, 1006 W. Elm St., Lima, $5,000.

• Lashawn A. Robertson and Jashon Stinson to John L. Manley, 328 S. Metcalf St., Lima, $20,000.

• James M. Roebuck Et Al and Rita S. Roebuck and Sheriff Samuel A. Crish to Deutsche Bank National Trust Company Trustee Carrington Mortgage Loan Trust Series 2005-NC3 Asset Backed Pass-Through Certificates, 5063 Nye St., Lima, $8,400.

• Virginia S. Siemer NKA Virginia S. Rice and Paul Rice to Steven R. Shulaw II and Kate Shulaw, 1431 Lakewood Ave., Lima, $154,000.

• Jashon Stinson to John L. Manley, 776 W. Richie Ave., Lima, $20,000.

CITY OF DELPHOS

•Karen Ulm, Joseph W. Ulm, Judy Williams, AKA Judy A. Williams, Jack E. Adams, Peggy S. Adams to Jenna Eileen Moots, 483 S. Franklin St., Delphos, $78,000.

AMANDA TOWNSHIP

• Donald J. Degen and Diana R. Degen to Joseph A. Baldwin and Heather Baldwin, 9380 Fort Amanda Road, Spencerville, $280,000.

AMERICAN TOWNSHIP

• DNN Holdings LLC to Caudill Family Investing Co. Ltd., 1387 N. Cole St., Lima, $130,000.

• Andrew M. Hornblower to Michael Monnin and Tammy Monnin, 995 W. Bluelick Road, Lima, $94,000.

BATH TOWNSHIP

• Daivd O. Smith and Marsha A. Smith to Theresa Bakies, 201 Barnsbury Drive, Lima, $75,000.

• Kevin D. Smith and Laura B. Smith to Gary P. Ward and Jamie L. Ward, 710 Kingswood Drive, Lima, $232,000.

JACKSON TOWNSHIP

• Fielden Wireman and Etta Wireman to Richard E. Steffes AKA Richard Steffes, 8727 Reservoir Road, Harrod, $48,000.

MARION TOWNSHIP

• Blaine L. Gearing and Michelle Gearing to Alexander J. Martin and Lyndsay martin, 7905 Piquad Road, Lima, $138,500.

PERRY TOWNSHIP

• Juniper REO 2013, LLC Fay Servicing, LLC., Attorney In Fact to Carole Stimmel, 1781 Greely Chapel Road, Lima, $32,500.

• Maurice L. Linn and Robin Linn to Angela Christine Abbott, 1690 S. Thayer Road, Lima, $143,500.

SHAWNEE TOWNSHIP

• Marcelyn K. Boone to Glen Wheeler and Roberta Wheeler, 2576 Spencerville Road, Lima, $255,500.

• David R. Johns and Christina D. Johns to Eugene Gourd and Mary Gourd, 3418 Yoakam Road, Lima, $122,900.

• Delores M. Kabana AKA Dolores M. Kabana to Sheldon G. Shobe, 1207 Wayside Drive, Lima, $59,000.

• Douglas Rosenbauer and Rebecca R. Rosenbauer to Blass Holding LLC, 3962 McClain Road, Lima and .456 acre McClain Road, Lima, $60,000.

• Theodore R. Spieles and Rose Anne Spieles to Angela Kohler-Schneider and John H. Schneider, 4870 Shawnee Road, Lima, $212,000.