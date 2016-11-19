Applause for business achievements

AWARDS

St. Marys plant wins award

Continental’s St. Marys plant, its premier North American manufacturing facility for engineered products, recently received the Ambassador of Energy Efficiency award from Efficiency Smart, a Columbus-based company that assists companies with implementing energy-efficient products and services.

Continental partnered with Efficiency Smart to replace metal halide lights in its facility with high-performance T9s. The company also installed LED wall-packs and LED flood lights. As a result of these changes, the company expects to save 348,000 kilowatt hours of energy annually and $341,500 over the lifetime of the installed products.

The St. Marys plant is the 30th recipient of the Ambassador of Energy Efficiency award since its inception in 2013.

Garner Trucking named Top 50 Green Fleets

Garner Trucking, in Findlay, has been named one of Heavy Duty Trucking magazine’s Top 50 Green Fleets for 2016.

Garner was selected for its commitment to sustainability and environmentally friendly upgrades.

Garner Trucking Inc. is a family-owned and operated business started in 1960 by Vernon E. Garner and Regina R. Garner. Today, Garner focuses on transportation, warehousing, third-party services and equipment repair.

Ag Hall of Fame to induct new members

The Hardin County Agriculture Hall of Fame has announced the 2016 honorees to be inducted at the 14th annual Agriculture Hall of Fame recognition banquet at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 6 at St. John’s Evangelical Church, Kenton.

The purpose of the county Agriculture Hall of Fame is to recognize outstanding agricultural contributions by Hardin County people and to honor those who have brought distinction to themselves and the industry.

Stephanie Jolliff graduated from Cardington High School in 1992. She attended The Ohio State University, where she earned a bachelor’s degree in 1996, master’s degree in 2002 and is currently a doctoral candidate. She is the agricultural education instructor and FFA advisor at Ridgemont High School, where she is a leader in the state and nation in agricultural education. Jolliff has earned numerous awards and served on several state and national committees. She and her husband operate a family farm.

Wright McCullough graduated from Mount Victory School. He was a farmer of 350 acres, John Deer machinery dealer from 1960 to 1964 and founder of McCullough Industries, Kenton, in 1965. He was a co-founder of Golden Giant Buildings, in Kenton, in 1971. McCullough was a pilot, flying both private and commercial. He believed he could build anything, finding a need and then building a product to fill that need. He invented a feed grinder and mixing system, built the first quick-attach manure loader in the area, developed a line of tractor-mounted grader blades, many still found around North America. McCullough died in 2000.

Bruce A. McPheron graduated from Kenton High School in 1972 after moving to Hardin County during his junior year. He received his bachelor’s degree from Ohio State in 1976 with honors, his master’s degree in 1980 from the University of Illinois and his doctorate in 1987 from the University of Illinois. He has served most of his career as a professor of entomology, doing research and teaching. He became dean of agricultural sciences at Penn State University and then a similar position at The Ohio State University. After 40 years in agriculture, he is now providing leadership to the entire Ohio State University as executive vice president and provost. He served three years as Clermont County Extension Agent, 4-H, before becoming a researcher and teacher of entomology at Penn State. He partnered to develop the procedure to identify and classify insects by their DNA, which is now standard procedure for accurate identification. He has been recognized several times for his extensive national and international research of the medfly. McPheron has advocated before congressional committees for research in agriculture on behalf of the Association of Public Land Grant Universities on two successive U.S. farm bills and has a national and international reputation as a researcher, teacher and now educational leader.

Mark Rose graduated from Kenton High School in 1978. He went on to college at Ohio State’s agricultural technical institute, where he received an associate of applied science degree in crop production technology. He earned a bachelor’s degree in agriculture at The Ohio State University in 1983. He grew up on a grain and cattle farm near Forest and became the assistant farm manager at OARDC Northwestern Branch in Hoytville. He has served as a 4-H advisor and then began a career with the USDA Soil Conservation Service, later renamed the National Resources Conservation Service. He served both Logan and Wyandot Counties with these positions while managing the family farm. His career with the National Resources Conservation Service branched out to Oklahoma, Maryland and Washington, D.C., where he serves today as the director of National Resources Conservation Service Conservation Financial Assistance programs authorized by Congress under the current Farm Bill. Under Rose’s leadership in his current position, the Conservation Stewardship Program has become USDA’s largest land conservation program with nearly 80 million acres enrolled nationally since 2009.

American Nursing Care named top agency

American Nursing Care announced that it has been named as a top agency of the 2016 HomeCare Elite, a recognition of the top-performing home health agencies in the United States.

This is a distinguished award in the industry. Winners are ranked by an analysis of publicly available performance measures in quality outcomes, best practice implementation, patient experience, quality improvement and consistency and financial performance.

Van Wert County school board member honored

Eric K. Germann, a Lincolnview schools and Vantage Career Center board member, was recognized by his districts’ superintendents during the first general session of the capital conference. Germann was given multiple awards of achievement and the master board member award.

Germann is presiding over the capital conference, which was attended by more than 9,000 public education stakeholders at the Greater Columbus Convention Center.

In his seventh year on the Lincolnview school board and third year on the career center board, Germann has served on numerous Ohio School Boards Association committees.

Sidney Electric president receives award

John S. Frantz, president of Sidney Electric Company, was recently recognized by the National Electrical Contracting Association as the 2016 recipient of the Coggeshall Award. Frantz received the medal and award at the annual convention.

The award is presented annually to an individual who has made outstanding contributions to the industry in the technical and training service field. Frantz currently serves on the National Training Institute Advisory Committee for the Electrical Training Alliance as well as Governor for the Western Ohio Chapter. He served two terms on the IBEW-NECA Workforce Development Committee and more than 20 years on the IBEW-NECA Joint Apprenticeship Committee in Lima.

He was elected a member of the Academy of Electrical Contracting in 2011 and is a member of Electri-International, the research foundation for electrical contracting. He serves as a trustee for the 4th District Health Care Fund and on various other committees. He began his career at Sidney Electric Company after graduating from Purdue University, School of Construction Engineering and Management in 1979.

NEW HIRES

Baumer joins staff of Garmann/Miller & Associates, Inc.

Minster native Becky (Luthman) Baumer joined the staff of Garmann/Miller & Associates, Inc. as an interior designer. She earned her bachelor’s degree in interior design from Indiana University with a minor in small business management.

Baumer is a certified interior designer by the Council for Interior Design Qualification and is a professional member of the International Interior Design Association. She became a LEED accredited professional through the US Green Building Council in 2011 and earned her evidence-based design accreditation and certification in 2012.

She previously worked in Indianapolis at Maregatt Interiors and HKS, Inc. in Chicago and Indianapolis.

CERTIFICATIONS

The Elida Police Department has adopted and implemented state standards established by the Ohio Collaborative Community-Police Advisory Board as part of the state’s efforts to strengthen community and police relations.

The agency joins more than 100 other agencies who have become certified by meeting standards for the use of force, including deadly force, and agency recruitment and hiring. The standards are the first of their kind in Ohio and were developed by the collaborative in August 2015.

ANNIVERSARIES

Tru-Edge Grinding Inc., in St. Henry, is celebrating its 20th anniversary year as a leading provider of services and solutions for the cutting tool industry.

EDUCATION

Lima firefighters recently completed an intensive oilfield emergency response training program conducted by the Ohio Oil and Gas Energy Education Program.

Firefighters representing the Lima Fire Department learned how to safely respond to potential, but rare, oil and natural gas emergency incidents. In total, 46 firefighters from 16 counties participate in the hands-on training program.

During the two-day training program, firefighters learned field-tested tactics and procedures for combating potential drilling and production site incidents, evaluating oil and natural gas emergencies and obtaining valuable site=-specific information during an emergency.

OTHER RECOGNITION

Local school officials present at school boards conference

Upper Scioto Valley Board of Education member Lori Dyer, Principal Craig Hurley, Midwest Regional Educational Service Center Superintendent Heather O’Donnell and USV’s Superintendent Dennis Recker presented a session entitled, “Creating a Pre-K through Post Graduate System for All Students” at the 61st annual Ohio School Boards Association Capital Conference and Trade Show held in Columbus.

More than 9,000 people attended this year’s conference, which included nearly 150 sessions of panel discussions, workshops, one-on-one assistance and nationally renowned speakers addressing a variety of educational issues.

The Grounds Guys of Lima and Findlay provide free services

In an effort to embody the spirit of giving during We CARE Week, a week dedicated to local community service projects across the country, The Grounds Guys of Lima and Findlay, a premiere, full-service grounds care franchise is mobilizing volunteers to lend a helping hand to local charities in need.

Galen and Lacey Miller, owners of The Grounds Guys of Lima and Findlay, selected two deserving organizations in the markets they serve. In Lima, the Millers and their team returned and are providing complimentary yard clean up to the Lima Rescue Mission. In Findlay, the labor and materials have been donated to build a new landscape bed at Northwest Ohio Railroad Preservation.

Becky Baumer http://limaohio.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/11/web1_applause_becky-baumer-1.jpg Becky Baumer Wright McCullough http://limaohio.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/11/web1_applause_mccullough-1.jpg Wright McCullough Bruce McPheron http://limaohio.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/11/web1_applause_McPheron-1.jpg Bruce McPheron Mark Rose http://limaohio.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/11/web1_applause_rose-1.jpg Mark Rose Stephanie Jolliff http://limaohio.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/11/web1_applause_jolliff-1.jpg Stephanie Jolliff