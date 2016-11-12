Applause for business achievements

AWARDS

Wapakoneta Chamber of Commerce hands out awards

The Wapakoenta Chamber of Commerce held an awards banquet on Nov. 10, 2016.

Award winners included:

Small Business of the Year: Binkley Real Estate

Large Business of the Year: Walmart Supercenter of Wapakoneta

Educator of the Year: Ron Brown and Chris Turner

Non Profit of the Year: Auglaize-Mercer Shrine Club

Employee of the Year: Renee Ewing, The Dance Centre

Health & Safety Award: OmniSource

Citizens of the Year: Andy Walters

St. Rita’s honors employees

St. Rita’s has been honoring employees who do extraordinary things, and they are called Legends of St. Rita’s. Hospital staff members are encouraged to nominate another employee who they feel is worthy of being a Legend. To qualify, nominees’ impactful stories are submitted to a panel of judges who score them on their efforts. This year nine Legends were awarded.

Dale Wurm, manager of radiation oncology, was nominated by a staff member after continuously helping her during her battle with breast cancer, and going above and beyond to help his community.

Pam Schroeder was nominated by a staff member after showing endless volunteer work in the Lima community, as well as selflessly donating vacation hours when an employee’s husband became ill.

Joan Koenig was nominated by a staff member for living out the mission and for volunteering her time to local schools. She also serves as a Power of Attorney for the elderly and spends much of her free time with these individuals.

Sheila Miller, care facilitator was nominated by a staff member for having such a wonderful heart for others and the dedication she has for her job. She participates in many service projects, including organizing the Adopt a Room project for the Good Samaritan House.

Kim Napier, support services technician coordinator, was nominated by a staff member for helping another employee whose family member suddenly needed 24-hour care. She also helped a patient who came into the hospital who was in need of clothes and shoes.

Ronda Norris was nominated by a staff member for coordinating a sexual assault nurse examiner course to a dozen registered nurses at St. Rita’s. She is very active in the community and is involved in many organizations including Child Advocacy Center and Child Abuse Response team.

Virginia Cook, environmental services team member was nominated by a staff member for helping those in need. She once went out and bought a patient’s spouse a birthday cake when she knew they would be unable to do so.

Kellie Saine, recreational therapist, was nominated by a staff member for helping her through a difficult time. After losing both her parents at a very young age, the staff member who nominated Kellie was diagnosed with a suspicious lump in her breast. Kellie helped this staff member and has supported her like a mom.

Bridgette Dysert, social worker, nominated by a staff member for showing compassion for every patient she encounters.

National award won by Bluffton agency

Mennonite Home Health & Senior Services has been named a national best practice agency by Fazzi Associates.

Mennonite Home Health & Senior Services results for the overall satisfaction and likelihood of recommending survey questions placed them in the top 25 percent of Fazzi’s National Patient Satisfaction database.

Fazzi Associates presented Mennonite Home Health & Senior Services with its Patient Satisfaction Award of Distinction to recognize the accomplishment.

Arts Advocacy Luncheon Awards at Lima Rotary Club

The annual Arts Advocacy Luncheon will be held at the Lima Rotary Club Monday afternoon. The Arts Advocacy Collaborative was established to increase advocacy for the arts and arts-related industries in Allen, Auglaize, Hardin and Putnam Counties. Every year the Collaborative joins the Lima Rotary Club to present awards to those who have positively impacted the arts in the community.

The winners this year include: Creator: Dave and Bob Lepo; Philanthropist: Tom Ahl Family; Advocate: Chad Stearns.

NEW HIRES

Ammirati joins St. Rita’s Medical Center

Dr. Mario Ammirati, neurosurgeon, has joined St. Rita’s Medical Center.

He is board certified by the American Board of Neurological Surgery and Italian Board of Neurological Surgery. His office is located at 770 W. High St., Suite 220, Lima.

Prior to joining St. Rita’s, Dr. Ammirati was employed by the Department of Neurosurgery at The Ohio State University Medical Center in Columbus, and was also a tenured professor at their department of neurological surgery and department of radiation oncology.

He received his doctor of medicine from the University of Naples, Italy and his Maturita Classica, Liceo Classico Umberto I in Naples, Italy. He also received his Master of Business Administration from the Temple Executive M.B.A. Program.

To schedule an appointment call 419-995-4960.

OTHER RECOGNITION

St. Rita’s and Marimor Industries team up on program

St. Rita’s Medical Center and Marimor Industries are now offering a new career development program at the hospital.

Community Based Assessments, provide work experience to those with disabilities as they identify their strengths and potential career opportunities.

Participants in the program will be referred by Opportunities for Ohioans with Disabilities, and will be assessed in positions such as unit clerks, environmental specialists, patient transports, dietary specialists or distribution specialists. During the 20 to 40 hour assessment program, a career coach will stay with the participant and provide advice and guidance about how to be a great team member and employee.

