Lima owner says boyhood cars had ‘the look’

LIMA — Ron Coy, 76, is of the opinion that he grew up in the golden age of automobiles.

“The older cars just had a look,” Coy said. “They were more streamlined, had more body features. In the 1940s and 1950s era, they just had nice looking cars.”

Coy owned several of those types of vehicles in his younger days. A little over a year ago, he became a current owner of one.

While looking around on craigslist, Coy spotted a black 1949 Oldsmobile Rocket 88 being sold by a private owner in the Cincinnati area. Coy called and soon after purchased the car. He has now owned it for a little over a year. The car is still in its original condition and has only 45,000 actual miles on it.

“As a kid, I remember seeing them around,” Coy said.

Another person had also inquired about purchasing the car, but the owner wanted to sell the car to someone who planned to leave it in its original condition.

“The other guy wanted to put a big motor in it,” Coy said. “He didn’t want to sell it to him.”

Coy said a benefit of the car is its ability to hit higher speeds than some cars of the era.

“Some of them you can’t take out on the highway because they don’t get up fast enough,” Coy said. “I can take this car pretty much anywhere.”

Coy enjoys taking the car to shows, and said it will always stay in original condition.

“I like everything original,” Coy said. “It will not be customized.”

Ron Coy, of Lima, says the cars of his boyhood such as his 1949 Oldsmobile had a look that can't be matched by today's cars.

By Lance Mihm [email protected]

Reach Lance Mihm at 567-242-0409 or at [email protected]

