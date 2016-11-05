Applause for business achievements

AWARDS

ONU professor honored

Paul Nutter, associate professor of manufacturing technology and chair of the Department of Technological Studies at Ohio Northern University, received a distinguished service award from the Industrial Engineering and Operations Management Society. The award recognizes outstanding achievements and lifelong service, as well as outstanding support and service, in the industrial engineering and operations management profession.

Nutter joined ONU in 2000. He earned his bachelor’s degree and his master’s degree from Ohio University.

He is a native of Newark and graduated from Lakewood High School. He is active with the Serra Club as well as St. Charles and St. Gerard Catholic churches. He previously worked at Rockwell in Kenton and was active with the Kenton Lions Club and United Way of Hardin County.

Topmark Federal Credit Union awarded

Topmark Federal Credit Union, in Lima was recognized in the small credit union category by my CUmortgage.

The organization announced the recipients of its annual awards for excellence in mortgage lending in recognition of its partner credit unions’ success in assisting members with home ownership.

Heiby Oil is business of the month

Heiby Oil Company, Inc. has been named as November’s Logan County Chamber Business and entrepreneur of the month.

Heiby Oil Company, Inc. is located at 1020 S. Detroit St., Bellefontaine, and has been in business for 65 years.

PHILANTHROPY

AEP Foundation gift supports ONU campaign

The American Electric Power Foundation made a $50,000 grant to Ohio Northern University in support of the university’s “Campaign for Engineering: Building Impact at ONU.”

The campaign supports construction of a new 105,000 square foot engineering building.

ONU recently announced that $11.8 million has been raised during the quiet phase of the campaign toward a total fundraising goal of $15 million.

Paul Nutter http://limaohio.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/11/web1_applause_nutter.jpg Paul Nutter