Land transfers

The trend of the real estate market in Allen County is shown by the following report, for the week running Oct. 27 to Nov. 2. Figures reflect the selling price of the property, along with the address or lot number of same and are courtesy of Allen County Recorder Mona Losh’s Office.

Last year Last week This week

Deeds 93 84 80

Mortgages 70 76 71

Mortgage cancellations 76 60 72

Financing statements 2 0 2

CITY OF LIMA

• ACM Vision V LLC to Owen Parker and Laurette Parker, 521 Faurot Ave., Lima, $3,000.

• Benroth Enterprises LLC to Tar Land LLC, 220 W. Grand Ave., Lima, $15,000.

• Janet Harpest Co-Trustee and Joan Hageman Co-Trustee of the Irrevocable Trust of Marjorie C. Debacher to Bradon Conn, 1121 Melrose St., Lima, $62,500.

• William J. Irvin and Sonia Irvin to James Hood and Erin Hood, 1726 Leland Ave., Lima, $44,000.

• Morgan M. Jones, NKA Morgan M. Sanchez and Nicholas Sanchez to Patrick Stewart and Angie Stewart, 1628 Wendell Ave., Lima, $144,900.

• Lyndsie R. Kill and Alexis Kill to Patricia M. Sharik, 615 Hazel Ave., Lima, $40,000.

• Sherri L. Norris Irrevocable Family Trust, Sherri L. Norris Trustee to TTS Rental Properties LLC, 353 E. North St., Lima; 315 N. Jackson St., Lima; 329 N. Jackson St. Lima, 333 N. Jackson St., Lima, $275,000.

• Rick L. Randall and Shirley A. Randall to Londa V. Ellis, 602 Meadowbrook Drive, Lima, $79,900.

• Anthony Paul Ricker to Robert C. Eberle Jr. and Ashley R. Eberle, 701 Hope St., Lima, $40,000.

• Dirk M. Rummel and Lisa Rummel to Donovan Fisher and Stephanie Fisher, 1711 Northlea Drive, Lima, $87,000.

• Secretary of Housing and Urban Development SAGE Acquisitions Asset Manager Contractor Authorized Agent to Phalen Properties LLC, 528 W. Northern Ave., Lima, $56,171.

• Sugar Creek Holdings LLC to Health Partners of Western Ohio Inc., 1518 N. Main St., Lima; commercial vacant land on N. Main St., Lima, $978,400.

CITY OF DELPHOS

• Andrew K. Cano and Jessica B. Cano to Justin R. Grothouse, 202 E. Seventh St., Delphos, $88,500.

• Scott M. Hageman and Kristi L. Hageman to Kayla M. Giller, 703 Carolyn Drive, Delphos, $95,000.

• Dennis Michael Klausing and Connie Sue Klausing to David W. Point and Debra K. Point, 834 N. Pierce St., Delphos, $187,000.

• Terry J. Knebel to Michael Sherry and Melorie Sherry, 507 S. Franklin St., Delphos, $17,000.

• Adam Pohlman to Amber N. Wiechart, 209 E. Fifth St., Delphos, $78,000.

AMANDA TOWNSHIP

• Andrew F. Short to Dale Burden and Marcia Burden, 630 S. Conant Road, Spencerville, $51,000.

• Smith Family Trust, Norma Jean Smith Trustee to Steven P. Brown, 2929 S. Sunderland Road, Lima, $132,900.

AMERICAN TOWNSHIP

• John M. Heyward and Kathleen F. Heyward to Matthew Tabler, 123 S. Copus Road, Lima, $141,500.

• William F. McDonald Jr. and Tonja J. McDonald to Ashley N. Williams, 3476 Providence Circle, Lima, $105,000.

• Elizabeth R. Nutt and Shawn F. Nutt to Michael G. Thompson and Leticia G. Thompson, 3086 Lilly Drive, Lima, $220,000.

• Matthew C. Quatman and Julie C. Quatman to Andrew M. Amstutz and Megon Sue Amstutz, 835 Westerly Drive, Lima, $159,900.

• Woodside Acres LLP to Shawnee Lakes LLC, 40 acres Allentown Road, Lima, $1,000,000.

AUGLAIZE TOWNSHIP

• Cara E. Rex to Emily Janovyak, 9449 Harrod Road, Harrod, $83,800.06.

BATH TOWNSHIP

• Beaver Excavating Co., Beaver Excavating Company WTTA to Janis R. Ralston, 3762 Gloucester Place, Lima, $126,000.

• Dawn M. Iiames and Michael W. Iiames to RLKL Enterprises LLC, 1100 McCullough St., Lima, $17,500.

• Loris A. Spangler OD DR to Donald H. Psycher and Pauline Sue Pyscher, 5264 Ottawa Road, Lima, $125,000.

• Mark R. Stubbs and Jill Stubbs AKA Jill E. Stubbs to Keaton R. Lieurance and Sierra M. Miller, 119 Kingsbury Court, Lima, $138,500.

JACKSON TOWNSHIP

• Joseph B. Brenek and Jennifer Brenek to David Shaffer, 2435 Swaney Road, Harrod, $125,000.

• Cory D. Pinks and Sara T. Pinks to Freda M. Sanderson, 5950 Sugar Creek Road, Lima, $144,900.

MARION TOWNSHIP

• Rosskillco LLC to Kyle Strawn, 629 E. Jackson St., Delphos, $108,000.

MONROE TOWNSHIP

• William J. Clark and Laura L. Clark to Michael J. Diller and Tammy L. Diller, 841 Wentz Road, Lima, $245,000.

• James A. Core to Janet M. Edwards, 6261 Stewart Road, Lima, $66,300.

PERRY TOWNSHIP

• Angela Dewitt AKA Angel Dewitt and Billy Dewitt to Casey Collins and Jennifer Lawrence, 1405 E. Ninth St., Lima and 1407 E. Ninth St., Lima, $6,500.

• David Theodore Height Executor of the Ralph David Height Estate AKA R. David Height Estate to Heath Z. Nickles and Ella R. Nickles, 5620 E. Hanthorn Road, Lima, $240,000.

SHAWNEE TOWNSHIP

• William B. Altenbach and Stephanie L. Altenbach to Daniel Tolliver, 4488 S. Dixie Highway, Lima, $83,500.

• J. Eleanor Brown to Treg Coburn, 2575 Hall Drive, Lima, $130,000.

• Daniel E. Davis to Elsye Kleman and Philip W. Kleman, 1489 Walnut Court, Lima, $132,000.

• Jeffrey L. Hanes and Kimberly Hanes to Gerald Thorne, 1330 Wonderlick Road, Lima, $98,000.

• Zachary M. McCain and Lindsey Jo McCain to Dennis A. Patel, 4751 Kitamat Trail, Lima, $228,400.

SPENCER TOWNSHIP

• Melissa A. Goetz, Executor of the Carla Binkley Estate AKA Carla Jean Binkley Estate AKA Carla Binkley Estate to Michael G. Binkley and Miranda M. Mayer, 419 E. Fourth St., Spencerville, $71,500.

• David W. Point and Debra K. Point to Ryan L. Baldauf, 1300 Acadia Road, Spencerville, $272,500.

VILLAGE OF BEAVERDAM

• Al Neuenschwander AKA Alison Neuenschwander, Jerry Neuenschwander Attorney In Fact to Phillip Mason Jr., 105 E. Main St., Beaverdam, $92,000.

VILLAGE OF BLUFFTON

• Cory Meyer and Molly Meyer to Daniel J. Sprague and Gwendolyn M. Sprague, 417 S. Jackson St., Bluffton, $129,900.

VILLAGE OF ELIDA

• Charles G. Dick to Luke E. Hartman, 710 Wildwood Ave., Lima, $117,700.

• William F. Goodwin and Trudy L. Goodwin to Samantha S. Stein, 300 E. North St., Lima, $71,900.

VILLAGE OF SPENCERVILLE

• Cory S. Counts and Emily Ricker-Counts to Steven D. Franks and Leesa M. Franks, 113 W. Fourth St., Spencerville, $88,500.