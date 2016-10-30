Lima man has 2 of a kind

LIMA — Owning a 1970 Dodge Super Bee is a privilege due to the car’s rarity.

Dan Stratton, of Lima, has double the luck.

Stratton owns two of the rare gems, a purple one and an orange one. He bought the purple one in 1995 while at National Trail Speedway in Hebron from a dealer during the Chrysler Classic.

“I talked to the guy about it and negotiated, and finally I said no but the wife said yes,” Stratton said. “So we know where that went.”

Stratton has driven the car back to that same track several times while attending the Mopar Nationals. The original 383 magnum pistol grip four speed has been swapped for an automatic transmission, but otherwise, the car largely maintains its original condition.

Stratton said he used to enjoy going to cruise ins with his father after buying the car. His father had an identical orange. 1970 Super Bee. His father purchased that car in 1972 and it has been in the family ever since. Stratton’s father left the car to him when he died only a few years ago.

“So now I am blessed to own two of these extremely rare cars,” Stratton said.

Stratton, 46, said he enjoys cruising in both vehicles and taking them to car shows for others to enjoy. Both vehicles still maintain a new look despite their age.

“We have run them hard,” Stratton said, “but they hold up well.”

The Dodge Super Bee was released in the 1968-1971 production years. For the 1970 model, the Super Bee received a redesign and a new front end that consisted of a twin-looped front bumper that Dodge public relations referred to as “bumble bee wings.”

