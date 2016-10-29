Applause for business achievements

AWARDS

Gomer man finalist to become Captain

Gary Smith, of Gomer, an employee with the Findlay-area Garner Trucking, was recently selected as a finalist by The American Trucking Association to become Captain on the 2017-2018 America’s Road Team.

America’s Road Team is a group of professional truck drivers with superior safety records. It was created in 1986 to represent the trucking industry. America’s Road Team captains are industry ambassadors.

To be nominated to serve as an America’s Road Team Captain, professional drivers must be employed by an American Trucking Association member company. Each nominee should have an excellent safety record, demonstrate an ability to communicate his commitment to safety and a passion for the industry. Captains will be announced on Jan. 12.

Beth Boehr wins in professional competition

SoNow Professional Network for Women, of Toledo, has announced winners of the Women in Business Award.

Beth A. Boehr of Bluffton, owner of Love Legacy, Beyond Budgeting and BB Investments won third place in the professional business women competition. Applicants needed to own their own business and write an essay on their business and career. They needed to share how their business gives back to the community, their business goals and how SoNow has impacted their life or business.

Delphos Easter Star recognized

Delphos Chapter No. 26 of the Eastern Star Group received a “Chapter Excellence Award” at the statewide meeting of the Grand Chapter of Ohio, Order of the Eastern Star, held in Dayton.

The award recognizes chapter excellence in the areas of charity and community service, chapter social activities, performance of chapter officers and communications.

Central Insurance honored

The Central Insurance Companies were recently awarded the Pinnacle Award from Applied Systems at the Applied User Group National Convention.

The Pinnacle Award recognizes Applied’s best customers and business partners for technology innovation and business success. Out of the five Pinnacle awards given out this year, Central was the only carrier out of several hundred in the industry to receive this recognition.

NEW HIRES

Hedrick chosen to lead church

The Rev. Emily Hedrick, 25, has been selected as the pastor of Lima Mennonite Church.

Hedrick received her bachelor’s degree in 2013 from Goshen College, Goshen, Ind., and graduated in June from Wake Forest University School of Divinity, Winston-Salem, N.C., with a master’s of divinity degree. Her majors include music with a concentration in voice and Bible and religion. She participated in both choir and orchestra at Goshen.

Rev. Hedrick spent a year in a traveling worship group called the Parables, singing and telling faith stories in church services throughout the midwest.

In 2009, she graduated from Christopher Dock Mennonite High School, Lansdale, Pa.

She is the daughter of Merlin and Debbie Hedrick of Telford, Pa.

Faulder joins Right at Home

Teresa Faulder has been named director of community relations by Right at Home, an in-home care provider.

She will be responsible for building relationships in the Lima area and surrounding communities. Faulder will educate the community on RightCare, Right at Home’s approach to homecare services.

Before joining Right at Home, Faulder worked for Andrew King and Associates and spent 16 years with Time Warner in advertising and sales.

ELECTIONS

Berning new Board Director

Big Brothers Big Sisters has announced the approval of Melissa Berning as new board of director.

Berning is from Minster.

Northwest Ohio Scholarship fund welcomes board member

The Northwest Ohio Scholarship Fund, Inc. (NOSF) has announced a new member to the board. Karen Grothouse has been selected as the new board member.

Grothouse is the CEO of Spherion Staffing Services in Lima. She also serves on the Lima Family YMCA Board, Delphos St. John’s Finance Committee and The Ohio State University Lima Board.

PHILANTHROPY

U.S. Bank supports Niswonger Performing Arts Center

The Niswonger Performing Arts Center was honored to be the recipient of a generous contribution from the U.S. Bank Foundation. U.S. Bank, with local branches in Van Wert and Convoy believe that strong communities are built upon strong foundations.

Niswonger Performing Arts Center has been a recipient of annual funding from the U.S. Bank Foundation for the past seven seasons.

OTHER RECOGNITION

St. Rita’s hosts robotics student experience

St. Rita’s Medical Center hosted more than 145 students from 10 area schools for the St. Rita’s Robotics Student Experience on Friday.

The Robotics Student Experience is an event that allows local high school students involved in their school’s robotics program or just interested in a future in robotics to undergo a hands-on learning experience. The event is broken up into six stations where students will get to see and learn about St. Rita’s Pharmacy Robot, da Vinci robot hands-on experience (main lobby), Lima YMCA Bean Bot demonstration and interaction and University of Northwestern Ohio Robotics.

In addition to seeing and learning about the technology, students had the opportunity to network with St. Rita’s robotic surgery team. They learned about future technology advancements and gathered information about how robotics are used in the manufacturing industry.

Pictured are Central Insurance Company vice president of information technology John White (right) accepting the Pinnacle Award from Reid French, CEO of Applied Systems. http://limaohio.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/10/web1_applause_central_pinnicle-1.jpg Pictured are Central Insurance Company vice president of information technology John White (right) accepting the Pinnacle Award from Reid French, CEO of Applied Systems. Rev. Emily Hendrick http://limaohio.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/10/web1_applause_rev.-emily-hendrick-1.jpg Rev. Emily Hendrick http://limaohio.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/10/web1_applause_Berning_Melissa-1.jpg Teresa Faulder, director of community relations at Right at Home. http://limaohio.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/10/web1_applause_faulder-1.jpg Teresa Faulder, director of community relations at Right at Home.