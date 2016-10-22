Applause for business achievements

AWARDS

Gudorf named 2017 Ohio Super Lawyer

Ted Gudorf, an attorney with Gudorf Law Group, LLC, has been recognized by Ohio Super Lawyers magazine as one of the top attorneys in Ohio for 2017 in the estate planning and probate category. Each year, less that 5 percent of the lawyers in the state are selected by the research team at Super Lawyers to receive this honor.

The law firm has offices in Clayton, Centerville and Troy. Gudorf is the co-author of Ohio Legacy Trusts 101 published in 2015 by Ohio Lawyer. He has also been published in Indiana Prairie Farmer with an article entitled, “Plan to Protect Your Farm.”

BWC recognizes Randall Bearings in Lima

The Ohio Bureau of Workers’ Compensation (BWC) recognized Randall Bearings, Inc. for its efforts to protect its employees from workplace injury.

The company demonstrated robotic arm purchased with a grant from BWC to reduce repetitive motion injuries to its employees. Randall Bearings is headquartered in Lima and supplies machined bronze components to the oil and gas, construction and mining, fluid control, agricultural, transportation and construction industries.

KeyBridge selected Best Place to Work

Keybridge Medical Revenue Care has been selected as one of the Best Places to Work in Collections for 2016. This is the seventh time KeyBridge has earned this award; twice being ranked No. 1 in the nation.

The company strives to create a family-focused environment, where employees feel both valued and motivated. Employees enjoy an office facility that includes a fitness room and perks ranging from 401K with company match to fresh fruit and vegetable snacks. There are several company gatherings, picnics and parties offered throughout the year to encourage camaraderie.

Stolly Insurance Group recognized

Stolly Insurance Group received the Ohio Insurance Agents Community Service Award for its Operation Giveback and SUCCEED scholarship programs. This award recognizes Ohio independent insurance agents making a positive difference in their communities.

Through the agency’s Operation Giveback program, an online contest for local nonprofit charities, Stolly Insurance Group gives donations to a variety of causes. Since 2015, the agency has given away a total of $4,500 to 10 charities. members of the community can vote for their favorite nonprofit on Stolly Insurance Group’s website (stolly.com) and the nonprofit with the most votes gets the largest donation.

In 2004, Stolly Insurance Group established the SUCCEED Scholarship Program, which awards scholarships to two high school students each year who demonstrate excellence in academics, personal achievement and leadership abilities. The scholarships are used for post-secondary education, whether college or a technical school. The agency has received 200 applications for this year’s scholarship program.

DESIGNATIONS

TopMark CEO earns designation

Angie Maynard, CEO at TopMark Federal Credit Union, completed three years at The CEO Institute, attending The Wharton School of Business, Cornell University and the Darden School of Business to earn her Certified Chief Executive designation.

Maynard joins the ranks of 570 credit union leaders throughout the world who have obtained their CCE designation.

NEW HIRES

Gearhart joins Marsh Foundation

Melissa Gearhart has been hired by The Marsh Foundation in Van Wert as the agency’s new supervisor of its foster care division. She will oversee consultation, recruitment, licensing and maintenance of The Marsh’s foster care program.

Gearhart holds a bachelor’s degree in social work from Defiance College and is a Licensed Social Worker. She began her career at The Marsh as a family teacher in the residential group home, then she went on to serve as a foster care consultant at Adriel for nearly five years.

She is a graduate of Lincolnview High School and enjoys spending her free time with her 2-year-old daughter.

Ted Gudorf http://limaohio.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/10/web1_applause_Gudorf_Ted.jpg Ted Gudorf Melissa Gearhart http://limaohio.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/10/web1_applause_marsh_foundation.jpg Melissa Gearhart Angie Maynard http://limaohio.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/10/web1_applause_Maynard_Angie.jpg Angie Maynard