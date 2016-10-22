Land transfers

The trend of the real estate market in Allen County is shown by the following report, for the week running Oct. 13 to Oct. 19. Figures reflect the selling price of the property, along with the address or lot number of same and are courtesy of Allen County Recorder Mona Losh’s Office.

Last year Last week This week

Deeds 66 66 100

Mortgages 53 59 74

Mortgage cancellations 50 41 106

Financing statements 0 1 0

CITY OF LIMA

• Kathleen Ashton to Harshbarger Properties LLC, 912 S. Main St., Lima, $15,000.

• Anthony Gregory Bailey to Teresa L. Roberts, 1013 N. Union St., Lima, $55,900.

• East Elm Street Church of Christ Inc. AKA East Elm Street Church of Christ to North Park Community Church, 1321 E. Elm St., Lima, and .151 acres E. Elm Street, Lima, $180,000.

• Wayne F. Long and Melinda Long to HIL Properties LLC, 311 N. Rosedale Ave., Lima, $22,000.

• Cynthia Luginbihl to Yalanda Denson, 1915 Wendell Ave., Lima, $65,000.

• Jason S. May and Nicole T. May AKA Nicole T. Verhoff to Phalen Properties LLC, 2009 Burch Ave., Lima, $61,000.

• Property Management Professionals LLC to Marie T. Wallen, .18 acre vacant land, 620 Linden St., Lima, $3,800.

• Michael Sandy to Mildred E. Collier, 1216 W. High St., Lima, $45,000.

• Cheryl A. Schultz FKA Cheryl A. Geddings to Lisa Lee and Charles Bolender, 520 N. Elizabeth St., Lima, $14,000.

• Barbara Sites and Curley E. Wireman to Daniel J. Terry, 506 W. Haller St., Lima, $7,000.

• Nicholas D. Starr and Julie Starr to Robert Montgomery and Carleen Montgomery, 2121 Bowman Road, Lima, $75,000.

• Ventures Trust 2013-I-NH, MCM Capital Partners LLLP Trustee FKA MCM Capital Partners Trustee to Angela Reichenbach and Chad Reichenbach, 1610 N. Kenilworth Ave., Lima, $20,000.

CITY OF DELPHOS

• Jason L. Dickman Executor of the Betty L. Dickman Estate to Thomas R. Geise, 733 E. Third St., Delphos, $96,000.

AMERICAN TOWNSHIP

• Thomas H. Brough and Debra L. Brough to David C. Martz and Rhonda S. Martz, 2712 Sherwood Drive, Lima, $128,500.

• Richard J. Hohlbein to Jana Clark, 3051 Hummingbird St., Lima, $147,000.

• Clarence E. Rumer and Pamela Williams Rumer to Armida Nicely, 443 Sandpiper St., Lima, $68,000.

BATH TOWNSHIP

• Nicole R. Moor Executor FKA Nicole R. Shoemaker Executor of the Sue A. Butler Estate, AKA Sue Ann Butler FKA Sue A. Shoemaker to Jeffrey T. Mauk and Amy V. Mauk, 731 Kingswood Drive, Lima, $153,000.

• Lyle F. Snyder and Beth A. Snyder to Jordan A. Cogley, 537 Mt. Holyoke Ave., Lima, $59,500.

• Victor A. Wilson and Kaoru Wilson to Blaine L. Gearing, 711 Bristol Ave., Lima, $41,500.

JACKSON TOWNSHIP

• Michael B. Guthrie to John D. Guthrie, 5900 Reservoir Road, Lima, $57,500.

MONROE TOWNSHIP

• Ford Forever LLC to Mark D. Roney and Kelli A. Roney, 10799 Ottawa Road, Columbus Grove, $210,000.

PERRY TOWNSHIP

•Francis J. Guagenti Sr. Trustee and Ann E. Guagenti Trustee of the Francis J. Guagenti Sr. and Anne E. Guagenti Living Trust to Interior Supply Realty Co., 151 Eastom Circle, Lima, $345,000.

• Douglas A. Lawrence, Deborah K. Lloyd, Scott Lloyd, David E. Lawrence, Barbara Lawrence, Darcy J. Deleon, Mark Deleon, Darin M. Lawrence, Misty Lawrence, Demaris S. Reffitt, Thomas L. King, Dennis R. King, Annette L. Werling, Russell J. King, James A. King, Lisa King, Toni King, Eileen King, Robert Werling, Paige King, Joe Reffitt and Denise Lawrence to 211 Investments, Inc., 3550 St. Johns Road, Lima, $248,900.

• Eugene Moore Jr., David L. Moore and Marilyn Moore to Kimberly Burden and Kenneth Burden Jr., .128 acres S. Main St., Lima, $2,200.

• Susan M. Nathan Executor of the Eugene Moore Sr. Estate to Kimberly Burden and Kenneth Burden Jr., .128 acres S. Main St., Lima, $1,100.

• Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Sage Acquisitions Asset Manager Contractor Authorized Agent to Kenneth Vaughn, 4601 Kerr Road, Lima, $32,805.

SHAWNEE TOWNSHIP

• KR Properties LTD to Kenneth G. Payne, 1867 S. Dixie Hwy., Lima, $265,000.

• Jeffrey D. Miller and Cherie L. Miller to Todd A. Binkley, 1917 South Spring Lane, Lima, $330,000.

• Karen J. Neidich Trustee to Jessica Keller and Jacob Keller, 5485 W. Breese Road, Lima, $150,000.

• Mark W. Torbert to Leigh Taylor, 1500 Riverview Drive, Lima, $240,000.

• U S Bank National Association to JLP Four LLC, 1655 Sunrise Drive, Lima, $75,000.

• Cynthia M. Wooten Et Al and Sheriff Samuel A. Crish to David Kinzer, 1638 Jo Jean Road, Lima, $38,100.

SPENCER TOWNSHIP

• Randy L. Reeves Executor, Bryan M. Ball Decd AKA Bryan Mac Ball Sr. Decd to Michael Allsop, 14155 Allentown Road, Spencerville, $96,000.

VILLAGE OF BLUFFTON

• John Eric King to Steven R. Stratton and Susan J. Stratton, 139 Bentley Road, Bluffton, $55,000.

VILLAGE OF CAIRO

• Rebecca A. Bell to Jay Bell Sr., 205 W. Main St., Cairo, $72,000.

• US Bank National Association As Trustee Residential Asset Securities Corporation Series 2006-KS7, OCWEN Loan Servicing LLC Attorney In Fact Home Equity Mortgage Asset-Backed Pass-Through Certificates to Castle 2016 LLC, 431 Wall St., Cairo, $15,100.

VILLAGE OF ELIDA

• Stephen T. Adcock and Myra Michelle Adcock to Cody M. Mulcahy and Ariel S. Mulcahy, 123 Orchard Drive, Elida, $150,000.

• Harold L. Jackson and Carole A. Jackson to Joshua A. Turnmire and Amber M. Turnmire, 214 S. Greenlawn Ave., Elida, $95,000.